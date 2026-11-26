I was interviewed by Adam on his show recently, and we discussed:

00:00 There’s No Point In My Voice If I’m In Prison Or Dead

02:39 Why Did The Police Call You While You Were Sick?

04:23 The Day A Security Agency Tried To Recruit Me

10:24 Why Are They Suddenly Letting People Wake Up?

13:38 Is Cash Really Disappearing?

20:34 What Did You Hear Inside The Federal Reserve?

26:00 Is This A Spiritual Awakening?

34:14 Is Religion Just Another Control System?

52:26 The Most Effective Prison Has No Walls

59:25 Can You Believe In Bitcoin Without Believing In God?

01:07:32 Should You Leave Your Country Or Stay And Fight?

01:14:17 Is Canada Even A Serious Country?

01:18:44 Is Democracy A Failed System?

"There's no point in me, my voice, my messages and my life if I'm in prison or dead."

Efrat Fenigson was sick in bed when the police called to ask if she was going to a protest. She wasn't. A year later, a security agency called to offer her a job. That's when she knew they were watching.

Now she says the plan is out in the open. Cash is being replaced. Agenda 2030 has an official website. And the fact that you know about it is part of the plan.

She also tells Adam what she heard inside a Federal Reserve conference, why the industry was told to stop saying "crypto", and the one layer of freedom most people completely ignore.

If you've been wondering whether a cashless society and digital ID are really coming, why censorship keeps getting worse, or how to protect your family's freedom before it's too late, watch this one to the end.”

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this interview.

♥️ Efrat

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