You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Exposing WEF Agenda: Digital IDs, CBDCs, EU Chat Control - Ep. 148

Guest episode: Efrat interviewed by Archie (BTC Archive)
Jul 14, 2026

Dear friends,

I think this is one of my better podcast performances lately. I joined Archie’s podcast this second time (first time here), to discuss the growing centralization and surveillance trends, and to share my sovereignty framework.

“Is sovereignty still possible in an increasingly digital world?
Efrat Fenigson explores growing tensions between individual freedom and centralised control with digital IDs, surveillance systems, and CBDCs.

Governments and institutions are expanding their influence across money, communication, and personal data. Sovereignty can no longer be viewed as just a financial issue. It must be built across every layer of life. Physical, digital, and spiritual.

⚠️ The battle for freedom may not be fought through politics alone, but through the public resisting the system itself.”

Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:57 - What Has Efrat Been Observing?
13:13 - Origins of The World Agenda
18:35 - What Is The Overton Window?
24:58 - The State’s Social Attack Vectors
30:56 - Centralised Digital Wallets Are Coming
34:26 - How Do We Stop Centralisation?
39:20 - Finding Your Purpose In Life

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 2
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Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
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Ledn

Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 11
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

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Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Special offers:

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

My Worldwide Events Schedule

My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 5
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Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 5, 2025
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Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
June 4, 2025
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Watch “New Totalitarian Order conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Efrat Fenigson and Mattias Desmet
·
April 20, 2025
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— Support my work —
I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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