Exposing WEF Agenda: Digital IDs, CBDCs, EU Chat Control - Ep. 148

Dear friends,

I think this is one of my better podcast performances lately. I joined Archie’s podcast this second time (first time here), to discuss the growing centralization and surveillance trends, and to share my sovereignty framework.

“Is sovereignty still possible in an increasingly digital world?

Efrat Fenigson explores growing tensions between individual freedom and centralised control with digital IDs, surveillance systems, and CBDCs.



Governments and institutions are expanding their influence across money, communication, and personal data. Sovereignty can no longer be viewed as just a financial issue. It must be built across every layer of life. Physical, digital, and spiritual.



⚠️ The battle for freedom may not be fought through politics alone, but through the public resisting the system itself.”

Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:57 - What Has Efrat Been Observing?

13:13 - Origins of The World Agenda

18:35 - What Is The Overton Window?

24:58 - The State’s Social Attack Vectors

30:56 - Centralised Digital Wallets Are Coming

34:26 - How Do We Stop Centralisation?

39:20 - Finding Your Purpose In Life

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

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