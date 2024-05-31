In this section you’ll find the events and conference I participate in as a speaker, which I trust and recommend.

Want to book me to speak at your event? contact “Big Ideas” or DM me directly.

List of upcoming events (click to move to section):

Bitcoin Amsterdam

Oct. 9-10, 2024



Join me this year at Bitcoin Amsterdam, and use my code EFRAT for 10% off here!

Learn more from the 2024 edition:

My panel about CBDC:

Plan B Forum, Lugano

25-26 Oct. 2024

Join me at Plan B Forum in Lugano, learn more here.

Liberty In Our Lifetime, Prague

Nov. 2024



Join me for a fascinating event, organized by “The Free Cities Foundation”, to hear more about "CBDCs or Bitcoin? The Choice Facing Free Cities".

Use my code Efrat76423 for 10% off, learn more here.

Liberty in Our Lifetime is the conference of the global Free Cities community. Attendees will gain insights into groundbreaking private city projects like Próspera and Ciudad Morazán in Honduras, intentional communities like Montelibero in Montenegro and Liberstad in Norway, and the unique self-governing island of Sark in the Channel Islands. The conference takes place at the stunning Empire Hall, located in Prague’s historic city center. Our 350+ attendees will have the chance to learn how they can benefit from moving to, investing in, or doing business in a Free City, and otherwise join a movement that is changing the way people think about governance.

SatsConf Brazil, Sao Paolo

8-9 Nov. 2024

Satsconf is an event that brings together the top national and international Bitcoin experts to share knowledge about freedom, individual sovereignty, and the internet of money. Learn more here.

Adopting Bitcoin El Salvador

Nov. 15-16, 2024

El Salvador is the first country to adopt Bitcoin, making it the ground-zero for global Bitcoin adoption. This novel situation presents both the challenge of onboarding users and the opportunity to learn from them, benefiting the entire ecosystem, from protocol and application developers to entrepreneurs, investors, and the many communities around the world that followed Bitcoin Beach's example by establishing circular Bitcoin economies.

I’ll be speaking at the event! come meet me there, and get 10% off your ticket with code EFRAT here.

BTC Prague

June 19-21, 2025

My followers get 10% off with my code: EFRAT. Get your ticket here .

Learn more from the 2024 edition:

My keynote speech recording here:

The biggest, most influential bitcoin event in Europe ever is happening again!

BTC Prague, June 13-15, 2024. PVA EXPO, Prague, Czech Republic

3 executive days, thousands of international guests, and a rich program with options for everyone — from pitching contest, to panels, presentations, and after parties.

100+ carefully curated speakers on 4 stages. 100+ bitcoin companies at the extensive expo hall. 10,000 like-minded bitcoin enthusiasts from all across Europe and beyond.

BTC Prague is a vibrant space that brings together the finest builders of the Bitcoin World — from entrepreneurs, philanthropists, researchers, and authors, to influencers, philosophers, educators, freedom fighters, developers, and more.

Don't wait until a better future arrives. Come to BTC Prague, the bitcoin capital bridging language barriers in Europe, and start building it!



My speaking engagements:

Bitcoin Vegas (previously Nashville)

May 27-29, 2025

My followers get 10% off with the code EFRAT in checkout.

Learn more from the 2024 edition:

Are you sick of the global elites robbing you blind through frivolous money printing? If so, you need to be at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville, July 25-27.

As the largest Bitcoin and fintech conference in the world (20K+ people), Bitcoin Nashville 2024 stands as a beacon of monetary freedom, a glimmer of hope amongst a darkening macroeconomic backdrop.

Top speakers, companies, and thought leaders from across the industry will convene in Nashville to look ahead to the next year and beyond.

Past Events

Mallorca Blockchain Days

July 11-14, 2024

My followers enjoy a nice discount of 50 euro, use code efrat - and get your ticket here .



This is a smaller, more intimate event, which means the nature of connections and partnerships that form there can be great. 2024 will be our fifth conference with main focus on bitcoin and liberty. Enjoy the relaxed atmosphere, without massive herds of shitcoins. We are curating all speakers and sponsors and are only inviting projects that excite our attendees.

There are lots of opportunities to have inspiring face-to-face discussions with movers and shakers. The mission is to bring (liberty loving) people together, build networks, find new friends and exchange ideas in a cozy, private atmosphere. There’s a limited amount of tickets, at the time of writing this only about 60 tickets left on sale.

Want to book me to speak at your event? contact “Big Ideas” or DM me directly.

Thanks for following and supporting my journey!

Efrat ♥️

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links