Ricardo Salinas calls Mexico’s political class “despicable” and says “I’m working on that.” The founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas (TV Azteca, Banco Azteca, Elektra) and one of Latin America’s leading Bitcoin voices sat down with me at Bitcoin Histórico 🇸🇻 before his talk “Is It Over for Bitcoin?”

We discuss:

→ Mexico’s 2030 political window

→ Bukele’s El Salvador

→ Haiti & Dominican Republic

→ Paraguay’s bank collapse

→ “The original sin of banking”

→ The U.S. welfare-warfare state

→ Why Bitcoin isn’t over

→ The intergenerational pact

→ His recipe for prosperity

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→ Follow Ricardo on X | Ricardo’s blog | Ricardo’s book “The Bitcoin Enlightenment”

AI-Generated Takeaways:

Remittances are love sent by wire. Roughly 40 million people of Mexican origin in the US send home around $5 billion a month, a $60-billion-a-year bond of love and responsibility. Ricardo counts it, alongside a population where half are under 30, among Mexico’s enormous opportunities.

Mexico’s problem is management. Ricardo calls the political class despicable, incapable and corrupt, and says he’s working on changing it. He’s all in on the battle of ideas, while the electoral battle has its own timing: Congress and 18 governorships in 2027, and in 2030, everything up for grabs, including the presidency.

A country that cannot print cannot blame the printer. El Salvador uses the dollar, so, as President Bukele put it, he is not in charge of inflation. Bukele once rushed to be the first nation to adopt Bitcoin, sure others would beat him to it. None did, and Ricardo explains why: entrenched interests live off the fiat fraud. He also backs Bukele sending 2,000 troops to put down Haiti’s gangs, calling it a great start in the right direction.

Whoever receives new money first wins. The Cantillon effect explains why the welfare-warfare state keeps growing, since defense contractors and the welfare apparatus sit closest to the printer. US debt has climbed from about $25 trillion to $40 trillion in four years, with no end in sight, and rising interest costs will crowd out the very programs the borrowing was meant to fund.

Conviction gets tested in the bad years. Ricardo titled his talk “Is It Over for Bitcoin?” after twelve months he describes as hell for Bitcoiners, and his answer is no. People who overinvest in any single asset tend to sell at the bottom, so the real test is psychological more than financial: can you take the blow?

Every bank in the world is built to be illiquid. Ricardo calls it the original sin of banking: deposits feel available on demand, yet the money has already been lent out long, into mortgages, car loans and office buildings. A bank can make only sound loans and still be unable to hand everyone their money back on the same day.

A liquidity crunch and a fraud look identical from the back of the queue. The maturity mismatch is built into all modern banking. Lending to projects that will never repay, or owners treating depositors’ assets as their own, is a different failure. In Ricardo’s reading, Paraguay had both.

A pension is only as good as whoever makes the promise. Before Mexico’s 1997 reform, government pensions had no money behind them, only taxes taken from the young to pay the old. Individual accounts fixed that but created a new temptation: a large pool of savings that governments love to reach into.

Conventional portfolio advice often serves whoever sells it. Ricardo sees the 60/40 stocks-and-bonds rule for young savers as self-serving guidance from the financial industry. The first step is learning what is being done to your money, before choosing where to keep it.

The intergenerational pact breaks when people expect the state to raise the next generation. Ricardo argues much of the West was persuaded that bureaucrats would look after its children, and debt, wars and student loans are the symptoms. In much of Asia and Latin America, where trust in government is low, the family stayed the life raft.

Leaving things a little better is enough. As a father of six and grandfather of ten, Ricardo keeps his pact simple: leave the next generation a better place than the one he found, a lot better or a little, and never pass on damaged goods.

Prosperity runs on a simple loop of copy and improve. Free people create, others copy what works and improve on it, and the cycle compounds. Ricardo’s recipe: freedom, innovation, competition and prosperity, with a government small enough to handle only law, order and defense.

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