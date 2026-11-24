Dr. Patrick Schueffel is one of Europe's most outspoken critics of CBDCs and the digital euro, and an adjunct professor of the Institute of Finance at the School of Management Fribourg. Before academia, he served in senior management at Credit Suisse and as COO of Saxo Bank Switzerland. His paper "Can CBDC Mimic Cash? A Deep Dive into the Digital Euro Case" tests the ECB's "digital cash" promise against the basic functions of money. In this conversation, we dig into conditioned money, holding caps and a zero limit for companies, how cash will disappear, what to do to secure your finances, how CBDC compares to bitcoin and stablecoins, and why it’s too late to stop the digital euro.

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AI-Generated Takeaways:

Why central banks want it. A CBDC gives them two things: a record of every transaction from “the first chewing gum to purchasing a coffin,” and money that can be conditioned. Patrick doesn’t call it a plot. Central banks are mandated to manage the monetary system, and a tool this granular is “a dream come true for any bureaucrat.”

Decided in the back room. The European Parliament’s entire debate on the digital euro took nine minutes. Citizens get a vote on the designs of the new euro banknotes, but none on the biggest change to Europe’s monetary system.

No match for cash. Patrick compared cash and the digital euro across 18 characteristics. On the 3 core functions of money (store of value, medium of exchange, unit of account), a euro that can be conditioned and capped at €500–3,000 falls short of cash you can hand to anyone, for anything, at any time.

A design that protects the banks. The ECB wants the digital euro to be popular, yet it caps how much citizens can hold, sets companies’ limit at zero and pays no interest. The reason: so deposits can’t flee commercial banks to the central bank in a crisis.

“Not programmable” depends on the definition. By the ECB’s logic, a hotel key card isn’t programmable either; only the system around it is. The digital euro’s surrounding infrastructure can still impose the same quotas and limits.

Cash won’t be banned, it will be replaced. The digital euro will be mandatory legal tender, while cash remains ordinary legal tender. Shopkeepers will drop cash as an extra hassle, cost and safety risk, and its network effect will run in reverse.

Watch the definitions. Patrick doesn’t think officials are lying when they promise cash will always exist. They may simply count the digital euro as cash. Switzerland enshrined cash in its constitution, but the proposal to define it as notes and coins didn’t pass.

Privacy will have a price. Law-abiding people still don’t want the state to see a gambling habit, a political donation, a religious community or psychiatric treatment. Patrick expects cash to trade at a premium to the digital euro, at least early on.

Self-censorship before any freeze. The UK saw 400,000 debanking cases in 2024. With a CBDC, freezing someone’s money no longer needs a court order and a commercial bank, just a call to the central bank. Once people know that, they start editing what they say.

Too far in to stop. Patrick compares the project to digging a hole 300 meters deep without knowing why, and continuing because stopping would cost careers. The ECB has earmarked €1.3 billion, and he expects the digital euro to arrive “in one form or the other,” though nobody has explained how its offline version prevents double spending.

What to do now. Keep using cash, hold Bitcoin in self-custody, and diversify across jurisdictions, currencies and assets such as gold and silver. “Financial repression will come. Big time.”

People find a way. When official money failed, East Germans traded in Deutsche Marks, Poles in dollars, and US prisoners now trade ramen packets. Tighten the screws too fast and parallel systems appear, with Bitcoin and precious metals “in pole position.”

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