The Sovereign Individual / Efrat’s BTC Prague Keynote | Ep. 151

My BTC Prague keynote speech just dropped.

Presenting it on Prague’s massive stage last month was a very moving moment for me. I felt like I’m combining my lived experience of building resilience, my “old” expertise of creating value-driven brands and identities, with my newfound wisdom on spirituality, digital and physical freedoms. These are all ingredients in my life’s recipe, and how I build and maintain resistance and sovereignty, step by step, day by day. I hope this inspires you and moves you to action.

“Banned or censored by Stripe, Telegram, Substack, and LinkedIn, all in one year. Efrat Fenigson took the BTC Prague stage and laid out what’s next: digital ID in 27 countries, message scanning, VPN bans. Bitcoin solved the money layer. This talk is about the rest.

What does Efrat’s sovereignty framework look like? Identity, Infrastructure, voice and value, on the physical, digital and spiritual levels.”

Please help me beat the evil algorithms, with a share on X, a comment on Youtube/Spotify, or a zap on Fountain. Also consider my sponsors & affiliates offers, that helps support my work, indirectly.

Thank you!

Efrat ♥️

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

More from BTC Prague 2026:

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off