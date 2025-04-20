Recording Now Available! "New Totalitarian Order" Conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet

Dear subscribers,

At first I didn’t think it would be possible to make my dream come true: to produce a conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet.

I had so many excuses and limiting beliefs:

“What are the odds he’ll say yes…”, then he did.

“I won’t be able to produce it on my own, I need a team…”, I built the team.

“I need to fund it on my own… and I don’t want to compromise on quality”, even though I had no sponsors, I managed to sell enough tickets.

“Something will happen and the gov/establishment will interrupt this event”, they didn’t.

I ran out of excuses, and it happened.

And it was a magical event, with 250 people who all left feeling even more awakened, energized and hopeful.

Sometimes dreams come true.

I worked hard, but my mission guided me.

I feel privileged to share the recording of this event with you.

But guess what?

Again, I didn’t think I’ll succeed making this recording available, in two languages, edited, packaged & presented professionally, to my highest standards.

And although it took me a few months, in the midst of personal events and traveling, I managed to pull through.

Now I only need to share my work, and trust that it will reach those who need to get it.

I invite you to be one of those people. I have a feeling you’ll get loads of value.

Oh yes and you get 10% off, by clicking here:

WATCH RECORDING

What’s Included?

Efrat Fenigson’s Presentation (50 minutes): Macro review of Agenda 2030, Covid, Climate, C40, economics, new monetary order inc. CBDCs, signs for shifts in society, and personal empowerment in today’s shifting landscape. Mattias Desmet’s Talk (60 minutes): An analysis of mass formation, types of tyranny, propaganda and its indicators, psychology of totalitarianism, and the path to awakening through sincere speech. Fireside Chat (65 minutes): A candid and illuminating dialogue on the challenges shaping our world, complexities of human existence, focusing on the themes of collective trauma, the ethical dimensions of healing, as well as transhumanism and personal responsibilities. Efrat & Desmet discuss how the human condition is defined by uncertainty and the need for self-questioning to address discomfort. They also discuss the collective trauma experienced specifically in Israel and the complexities of love and hate in the context of Israeli sentiment, touching on the complexities of Israeli identity and the impact of propaganda. Bonus - Podcast Episode (30 minutes): A pre-event discussion featuring unique insights and powerful ideas: the chaotic state of the world, the importance of staying true to ethical principles amidst challenges, the difficulties of open dialogue in a polarized society, the role of propaganda, and the essence of totalitarianism and technocracy. Desmet stresses the need for sincere speech as a means to connect with others and resist the tyranny of the ego, ultimately aiming to foster a more humane society. Bonus - Additional Resources: Get access to lists of recommended books, articles, videos, podcasts and more - by Efrat & Mattias.

Want to learn more? Click here A screen capture of the new digital conference website

Navigate through the different parts of the website using the menu on the left:

Watched it & got value?

Please leave a 5-star rating & a review

Our invitation to the event on Dec. 22, 2024

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from any episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links