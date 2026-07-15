Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

At Camp Nakamoto, I sat down with John and Nadja of Born to Be Free, an all-natural, tallow-based skincare brand built from scratch on a Bitcoin standard. They shared how traditional banks turned them down for a loan despite an 800 credit score and a profitable business, and how Ledn’s Bitcoin-backed loans help them fund their business without selling a single sat. It’s a real-world look at how Bitcoiners are using tools like Ledn to access liquidity, grow their businesses, and stay true to their low-time-preference mindset, without giving up their stack.

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” products, using code EFRAT: oshi.link/1nvZYq

These are the stories that give me hope. What about you?

Efrat ♥️

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→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

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→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

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