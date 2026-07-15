You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

An interesting small business success story.
Jul 15, 2026

At Camp Nakamoto, I sat down with John and Nadja of Born to Be Free, an all-natural, tallow-based skincare brand built from scratch on a Bitcoin standard. They shared how traditional banks turned them down for a loan despite an 800 credit score and a profitable business, and how Ledn’s Bitcoin-backed loans help them fund their business without selling a single sat. It’s a real-world look at how Bitcoiners are using tools like Ledn to access liquidity, grow their businesses, and stay true to their low-time-preference mindset, without giving up their stack.

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” products, using code EFRAT: oshi.link/1nvZYq

These are the stories that give me hope. What about you?
Efrat ♥️

Connect with me:
Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Ledn

Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Ledn - Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jan 11
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Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Plan B: Second Residencies, Instant Citizenships, Offshore Banking & More

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jul 2
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Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 14, 2025
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Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
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Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Abundant Mines - Bitcoin-Denominated Passive Income

Efrat Fenigson
·
December 5, 2025
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Latest releases:

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Efrat Fenigson
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The Sound of Silence Is Killing Us

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 17
Read full story

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Click here to support me!

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