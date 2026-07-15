Banks Said No. Bitcoin Said Yes. How "Born To Be Free" Was Financed Without Selling a Sat

At Camp Nakamoto, I sat down with John and Nadja of Born to Be Free, an all-natural, tallow-based skincare brand built from scratch on a Bitcoin standard. They shared how traditional banks turned them down for a loan despite an 800 credit score and a profitable business, and how Ledn’s Bitcoin-backed loans help them fund their business without selling a single sat. It’s a real-world look at how Bitcoiners are using tools like Ledn to access liquidity, grow their businesses, and stay true to their low-time-preference mindset, without giving up their stack.
→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat
→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” products, using code EFRAT: oshi.link/1nvZYq
These are the stories that give me hope. What about you?
Efrat ♥️
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Ledn
→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat
Expat Money
→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat
Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:
Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup
Trezor
→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)
Abundant Mines
→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:
Latest releases:
The Template Behind Every Psyop: How Global Control System Really Works - Ivor Cummins | Ep. 147
Decentralized Montessori Education for the Sovereign Generation - Mercedes Gil Hernández | Ep. 146
Beyond the Physical: Consciousness, Energy, and the Nature of Reality - Jeff Booth | Ep. 145
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