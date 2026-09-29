The Praxeology of Privacy: Cypherpunks Rebuilding the Internet - Max Hillebrand | Ep. 165

Max Hillebrand is a cypherpunk, crypto anarchist, and author of the new book “The Praxeology of Privacy”, a 587-page work bringing Austrian economics and cypherpunk engineering together. He is a contributor to White Noise, a decentralized encrypted messaging app built on Nostr and the Marmot protocol. In this episode, we dig into his new book, the gap between Austrian economics and the cypherpunk movement, state intervention, CBDC, we explore various freedom tech tools, and Max explains his optimism about a peaceful, tech-driven path to freedom.

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Follow Max: Nostr | Max’s Website | Max’s book The Praxeology of Privacy | Download White Noise | Donate to The Internet Privacy Foundation | Master in Bitcoin Degree

Watch Max’s first episode on You’re The Voice Here.

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AI-Generated Takeaways:

Privacy, secrecy, and anonymity are not the same thing. Privacy is the choice of what to reveal, secrecy is revealing to some but not all, and anonymity is acting without being attributed. Collapsing them into one vague idea of “hiding something” is exactly what lets people dismiss the whole conversation with “nothing to hide.”

Resistance to control has already been proven possible. Bitcoin did it with money, and that single proof is a doorway to everything else.

The Austrians diagnosed the disease of stolen money and stolen freedom brilliantly, but many of them never picked up a tool to actually fix it. The cypherpunks built the tools but didn’t always understand the deeper economic logic behind why they mattered. The real breakthrough happens when those two traditions finally sit at the same table.

Education trains people not to say no. Twenty years of being told the teacher is never wrong doesn’t just shape a childhood, it shapes an adult who has forgotten that “no” is even available to them. Reclaiming that word may be more foundational to freedom than any piece of software.

Giving your life’s work away for free isn’t naive once you understand that profit is a broader category than money. Friendship, a sense of purpose, and the satisfaction of handing someone a tool that changes their life are all forms of getting paid.

The best way to survive a system of control is not to fight it head-on but to build something it can’t reach. CBDCs, surveillance, censorship, none of it matters as much once you’ve already exited into a parallel economy that doesn’t ask for permission.

There is a strange kind of grace in accepting that you can’t save everyone. Some people aren’t ready to hear the truth. The work is to keep speaking clearly and let people choose, even when that means watching them choose against your wish.

We may be living in a moment that has never quite existed before: a real chance at a peaceful revolution, one where nobody has to die to be free. That possibility alone is worth being loudly, unapologetically optimistic about.

Trust used to be something you had to take someone’s word for. Now it’s something you can mathematically prove. Zero-knowledge proofs and trusted execution environments mean a server can prove exactly what software it’s running, and a database can answer your question without ever learning what you asked.

Access to the internet has always meant asking permission from whoever sits at the top of the connection. Mesh networks and balloon-based relays route around that entirely: anyone with an open channel can hand a window onto the internet to someone else, no gatekeeper required.

The strongest tools aren’t apps, they’re protocols other people can build on. White Noise is just one messenger built on Marmot, an open standard for unstoppable encrypted group messaging on Nostr, which means a dozen other applications can already speak the same language. Funding the protocol instead of a single company is what makes the tool survive past any one team’s decisions.

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— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!