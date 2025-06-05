You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1

Spike Detox with Augmented NAC, as Recommended by Dr. Tina Peers

Always do your own research, this is not medical advice.
Efrat Fenigson's avatar
Efrat Fenigson
Jun 05, 2025
1
Share

As mentioned by Dr. Tina Peers in our latest interview, augmented NAC is what helped her and many others to detox the spike protein toxicity following C19 jabs.
Watch the episode if you haven’t already, it’s getting lots of traction on X and my other channels:

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

Efrat Fenigson
·
Jun 4
Read full story

So, I arranged a discount on the Augmented NAC which Tina is referring to.
You have 10% off with the code: YCXKQDK2, using this link.

(please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD)

Dr. Tina Peers is a UK-based naturopathic holistic practitioner with extensive experience treating long Covid, vaccine-related injuries, and mast cell activation syndrome. With over 40 years of clinical experience, Tina was early to identify the role of spike protein toxicity and immune dysregulation in post-Covid illness. More here.

Follow Dr. Tina Peers:

Tina’s Twitter | Tina's Website

►New: Watch “New Totalitarian Order” - 10% off with code EFRAT

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Trezor - Bitcoin Hardware Wallet

Efrat Fenigson
·
May 1, 2024
Read full story
Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Upcoming Events - My Worldwide Events Schedule

Efrat Fenigson
·
Apr 1
Read full story

Join me on these upcoming events:

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with ExpatMoney, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTubeInstagram | My podcast | All other links

— Support my work —
The best way to support me is by becoming a paying subscriber.
You can also “buy me a coffee for a 1-time support, or with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!

© 2025 Efrat Fenigson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture