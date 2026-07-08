The Template Behind Every Psyop: How Global Control System Really Works - Ivor Cummins | Ep. 147

*Apologies friends, the video is a bit out of focus..!



Ivor Cummins is a biochemical engineer, author, and independent commentator based in Dublin, Ireland, known for his channel and platform The Fat Emperor. After a career in engineering and complex problem-solving, Ivor turned his analytical lens on the corporate distortion of nutritional science, exposing decades of deliberate misinformation around dietary fat and cholesterol.. When lockdowns began in 2020, Ivor rapidly identified the pandemic response as an orchestrated, multi-layered control mechanism and became one of the most prominent voices challenging the official narrative using establishment data against itself. He has since been shadow banned, given YouTube strikes, kicked out of Linkedin, featured in a half-page New York Times piece, and canceled by friends of 40 years. None of which slowed him down. Now completing a Master of Applied Psychology, Ivor is helping people navigate the psychological warfare being waged in modern society. In this conversation, Ivor and I explore the architecture of global control. From climate fear and digital ID rollouts to the power of Bitcoin as a sovereignty tool, we conclude that understanding the system is the first step to escaping it.

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Takeaways:

Every major modern psyop, dietary fat, cholesterol, Covid, climate, follows the same operational blueprint: capture the funding, capture the scientists (they have mortgages and careers), generate the fear, and then let the captured media and captured institutions enforce the narrative on the public. Once you see the template, you see it everywhere. The details change, but the architecture does not.

The most powerful weapon against a captured system is its own data. Ivor’s entire methodology on food science, on Covid, and on climate was to never make claims the establishment could easily dismiss, but to use their own published numbers to prove their own lies. When the IPCC’s own subcommittee quietly walked back RCP 8.5, they confirmed what the data critics had been saying for years. The establishment’s data will eventually betray the establishment.

Covid was not an isolated health crisis but rather the test run for universal digital ID. That conclusion, which seemed extreme in 2020, is now the stated policy position of the EU. The timeline between “two weeks to flatten the curve” and Von der Leyen announcing digital ID integration is not a coincidence. When an agenda is accelerated this visibly, the acceleration itself is the evidence.

The Irish government didn’t need to use an iron fist during Covid because mass formation did the enforcement for them. Governments that rely on population compliance rather than direct coercion are in some ways more dangerous, because they leave no visible villain. When your neighbor becomes your censor, the control is nearly invisible and almost impossible to resist collectively.

Coordinated suppression follows a predictable escalation: first social, then professional, then financial, then legal. Ivor’s experience with shadow banning, newspaper attacks, professional complaints to engineering bodies, charity regulators being weaponized, and finally a sheriff at the door, maps a pattern that is applied to dissidents globally. Knowing the pattern in advance is itself a form of protection. You can’t be ambushed by what you already expect.

Platforms that centralise your identity are platforms that can erase you. The promise of Nostr is not censorship resistance combined with identity sovereignty. When your social graph, your content history, and your identity live in cryptographic keys you control rather than on a server someone else owns, the entire logic of deplatforming collapses. This is the same principle that makes Bitcoin what it is, applied to speech.

Digital ID is the infrastructure of total financial and social control. The moment your driving licence, health records, and digital euro wallet are integrated into a single state-issued identity, your ability to transact, travel, and exist in public life is contingent on state permission. Ireland being chosen as the EU’s first rollout country is not random; early adopters normalize what later becomes mandatory.

Measuring Bitcoin in fiat is like measuring freedom in the currency of your oppressor. Once you hold most of your wealth in Bitcoin, your unit of account changes and suddenly everything else becomes cheaper over time, because it’s denominated in a deflationary asset. The mental shift from fiat-lens to bitcoin-lens changes how you perceive value, inflation, and what you are actually protecting your family from.

The antidote to mass formation is not more information but rather a community of people who share a principled understanding of reality and can hold each other steady. Ivor’s online resilience programs are about creating nodes of psychological immunity in a population being deliberately destabilized. If you want to build a movement that can survive sustained psychological attacks, you have to build the inner infrastructure first.

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