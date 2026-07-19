Captured Media, Captive Nation: The Irish Are Waking Up - Eddie Hobbs | Ep. 149

Eddie Hobbs is a financial advisor, bestselling author, host of the Counterpoint podcast, and a former consumer advocate turned fierce critic of centralized power. In the early 1990s he took on Ireland’s endowment mortgage industry, and later won a Competition Act case that forced the government to bring in consumer disclosure laws. His TV series Rip-Off Republic set audience records in Ireland and helped bring down the country’s Groceries Order. In this conversation, Eddie traces his own turning point back to February 2020, and lays out why he believes Ireland has become a testing ground for policies with global reach, from digital ID to stakeholder capitalism, and why he sees critical thinking part of the way people reclaim sovereignty.

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Takeaways:

Catastrophic upheaval can be the very thing that reveals how power actually works. Once you see the machinery behind an event like Covid, you can’t go back to seeing the world the way you did before.

Small nations get chosen as testing grounds for a reason. English-speaking, highly educated, geographically convenient, and diplomatically quiet, Ireland fits the criteria.

A captured system rarely announces itself. It moves through funding: state media grants doubling overnight, VAT quietly removed, a broadcaster bailed out like a bank. Follow the money and you find the leash.

Labels can be weaponized to end a conversation before it starts. When almost no one who gets called “far right” actually holds far right views, the term has stopped describing anything and started functioning purely as a silencer.

People rarely organize around an abstract injustice, but they will organize around what’s hitting their own wallet. A protest that starts over diesel prices can end up pulling the scab off an entire system of unfairness that had been building for years.

Genuine dissent takes more than data and logic. There’s a compulsion that kicks in once you’ve found the truth of something: you can’t just sit on it, you have to share it, even when it costs you.

Critical thinking is a muscle, and echo chambers let it atrophy. When people stop encountering anyone else’s actual reasoning, they lose the ability to reason for themselves and start simply repeating what they’re fed.

Rational argument alone rarely moves someone off a position they’re emotionally attached to. Questions do more work than statements, because they let a person arrive at an uncomfortable conclusion themselves instead of being told.

Many people spend decades assuming national governments are the top of the pyramid, until the moment they realize governments themselves answer to something further up the chain.

Every generation believes its own crisis is unprecedented, but the pattern of fear, control, and slow erosion of rights has repeated across history. What changes each time is only the technology being used to do it.

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