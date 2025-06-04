Injured by Covid Jab To Discover Spike Detox – You're The Voice Ep. 79 with Dr. Tina Peers

🎙️ My guest today is Dr. Tina Peers, a UK-based naturopathic holistic practitioner with extensive experience treating long Covid, vaccine-related injuries, and mast cell activation syndrome. With over 40 years of clinical experience, Tina was early to identify the role of spike protein toxicity and immune dysregulation in post-Covid illness. In this episode, we explore how she helped patients recover using simple over-the-counter treatments at a time when public health authorities had not yet acknowledged the issue. Tina shares her own vaccine injury story, the rise in autoimmune and neurological conditions she has seen in her clinic, and a promising detox protocol using augmented NAC to help clear spike protein from the body. This is a must listen for anyone seeking answers to unexplained post-Covid symptoms or injuries following the jab. This episode is a powerful reminder of the need to question official narratives and take control of your health.



►► I arranged a discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, which Tina is referring to. Get 10% off with the code: YCXKQDK2, using this link.

(please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD)

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

0:00 Coming Up…

1:03 Introduction to Dr. Tina Peers & Her Mission

3:25 Mast Cell Activation Syndrome: Explanation

9:15 Ad Break: Trezor & BTC Prague

10:40 Linking Covid, Cytokine Storms & Mast Cells

17:20 Long Covid - A Rebrand of Mast Cell Activation?

20:14 Is Covid a Novel Virus / Toxin?

21:00 Clinical Observations of Covid Patients

24:28 Shedding of Spike Protein - Pharma Companies Were Aware

25:20 The Problem With Spike Protein

26:15 Tina’s Personal Injection Injury & Regret

33:20 Ad Break: Expat Money & Mattias Desmet Masterclass

35:11 Common Injuries & Adverse Reactions; Clotting, Myocarditis, Cancer

41:10 Spike Toxicity, Autoimmune Disruption, Sudden Deaths, SV40

51:40 The Augmented NAC & Spike Detox Protocol

57:05 Tina’s Recovery & Patient Results

1:01:25 Where To Get The Augmented NAC

1:02:40 Final Thoughts: Mission, Hope & Holistic Healing

My takeaways from this episode:

Dr. Peers has over 40 years of clinical experience, now working as a naturopathic holistic practitioner.

She began studying mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS) in 2016 due to her daughter’s illness.

During early COVID, she identified signs of cytokine storms and immune dysregulation, particularly in people with undiagnosed MCAS.

She began treating long COVID patients using simple over-the-counter supplements including quercetin, antihistamines, vitamin C, D, zinc, magnesium, and selenium.

Many patients showed rapid improvement, some within 24 hours of starting treatment.

She opened a long COVID clinic in late 2020, which quickly became fully booked and remains in high demand.

Dr. Peers shares her own adverse reaction to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which included neurological symptoms and inflammation.

She reports a significant rise in autoimmune issues, neurological problems, menstrual irregularities, and cancers in her clinic since the rollout of COVID vaccines.

She began using a new approach called augmented NAC, developed by the Zero Spike Project, which she says helped her reverse several vaccine-related symptoms.

Augmented NAC is said to break down extracellular spike protein into smaller pieces, making it easier for the body to eliminate.

Preliminary testing (not peer-reviewed) reportedly showed improvements in symptoms and detection of spike protein fragments in urine after using augmented NAC.

Dr. Peers recommends a long-term detox strategy for individuals concerned about persistent spike protein effects..

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

Note: the full episode is NOT on YouTube due to censorship. Watch it on any of the other channels 🙏🏻

Follow Dr. Tina Peers:

Tina’s Twitter | Tina's Website

► 10% off on Augmented NAC - ZeroSpike

I arranged a discount on the Augmented NAC from ZeroSpike, which Tina is referring to. Get 10% off with the code: YCXKQDK2, using this link.

(please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD)

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ” - 10% off with code EFRAT

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.

Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make. Download the free e-book



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with ExpatMoney, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links