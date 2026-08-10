10 Years of BTC Sessions: Expanding Into Privacy, Sovereignty & Freedom Tech - Ben Perrin | Ep. 154

*Note that this episode was recorded before the coldcard hack.

Ben Perrin is a Canadian Bitcoin educator and the creator of BTC Sessions, the world’s longest running Bitcoin only educational channel, with tens of millions of views since 2016. Together, we discuss what bitcoin is shaping up to be, Ben’s three YouTube deletions, the Canadian trucker protest, state censorship, self custody mistakes that could cost families their inheritance, and the new Sovereign Sessions channel launching this month. We close with a rapid audience Q&A on BIP 110, wallets, silent payments, and more.

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

Follow Ben: Twitter | Nostr | BTC Sessions on Youtube | Sovereign Sessions on Youtube

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Takeaways:

A decade of any discipline, dance or Bitcoin education, teaches the same lesson about mastery: the goal keeps moving faster than you can catch up to it. Ben expected to run out of Bitcoin topics to cover. Ten years and thousands of videos later, the list keeps growing faster than the time he has to cover it.

Platforms that reward you for growth can revoke everything on a whim, and the only real protection is never depending on a single one of them. Ben’s YouTube channel vanished three times, once mid livestream in front of nearly 400,000 subscribers, with no real explanation ever given.

When a government freezes a small amount of Bitcoin during a protest and the press reports it as total confiscation, the version that spreads is the one that serves the narrative already in place, regardless of what actually happened. Most Canadians still believe the trucker protest funds were frozen; 70 percent of the donated Bitcoin was handed out in packages on the ground and never touched.

Real world adversarial tests, even painful ones, become blueprints. The financial crackdown on the Canadian trucker protest exposed weaknesses in fundraising under state pressure that Bitcoiners can now design around, using tools like silent payments, before the next crisis arrives.

Overengineering an inheritance plan into a scavenger hunt can guarantee generational wealth is lost, simply because whoever needs to access it isn’t equipped to solve the puzzle a paranoid version of yourself designed.

Diversification within Bitcoin custody, not away from Bitcoin, is where the real risk management happens. Weighing the likelihood of a house fire against the likelihood of a state raid, and building a different setup for each, is more honest than pretending one solution fits every threat.

State media funded largely by government dollars will rarely cover stories that embarrass that government, which means the truth about tools like Bitcoin spreads person to person, podcast to podcast, hand to hand, never top down.

Voting out a leader over surface level dissatisfaction, without examining what the replacement actually represents, often installs someone who continues the same policy under a friendlier face. An electorate that celebrates removing one architect of a crisis while cheering for his former advisor has learned nothing about the crisis itself.

Being called an influencer only stings when you’ve absorbed someone else’s cynicism about what you do. It stops being an insult the moment you watch it change a stranger’s life, send them into a career they love, or hand a family the tools to protect their future.

Refusing to build financial products that sit on top of Bitcoin as collateral comes from rejecting the same counterparty risk Bitcoin was built to escape, just recreated one layer removed and dressed up as innovation.

Passionate voices at the extremes of any debate aren’t a problem to silence. They’re what drags the center of the conversation somewhere new, while most people still land somewhere in the middle, which is exactly how consensus is supposed to work.

Hope, in Ben’s telling, gets built one local market at a time, by finding freedom minded people and transacting directly with them instead of waiting for permission from institutions. Enough scrappy individuals doing that quietly today is what lets a whole generation ride off into their own version of a peaceful citadel.

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off