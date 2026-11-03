Beyond the Invisible: Consciousness, Free Will & the Lie of AI - Federico Faggin | Ep. 171

Federico Faggin is a physicist, inventor and entrepreneur and a highly spiritual person. He’s famous for developing the silicon gate technology in 1968, and designing the Intel 4004, the first commercial microprocessor. At the peak of that success, in 1990 his materialist worldview broke with a spiritual awakening and launched a 20-year exploration into consciousness. Today he pursues the scientific study of consciousness, unafraid to challenge mainstream scientific dogmas and push the envelope on humankind, our divinity and our relationship with AI and machines. His new book, Beyond the Invisible, is released today. In this conversation, we debunk Yuval Noah Harrari’s claims, explore consciousness, quantum physics and free will, Scientism as a religion, and why Federico believes survival of the fittest is the biggest lie ever told about who we are.

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Federico's new book Beyond the Invisible | Follow Federico on X

AI-Generated Takeaways:

Building neural networks led Federico Faggin to the hard problem of consciousness years before David Chalmers put it on the scientific map, and it remains the simplest objection to the idea that experience is just signals in the brain.

Checking every box of success does not guarantee happiness and peace. By 40, Federico had done everything scientism promised would make him happy, and caught himself performing contentment as a CEO. He had been happier at 11, mixing his own glue for model planes. Taking full responsibility for that unhappiness opened the door to everything that followed.

Some knowledge arrives in an instant and takes decades to explain. In Lake Tahoe in 1990, Federico felt his consciousness inside a field of unconditional love, joy and peace, and recognized it as himself: not the body, a consciousness that is not going to die. One night overturned a lifetime of believing we are machines, and for the next 20 years he was developing the theory behind it.

Love can travel through a screen and still land in the body. After her protest outside Naftali Bennett’s house went viral, Efrat opened her phone to a flood of messages from strangers worldwide and was physically pushed down to sit by the force of it. Federico named it a quantum leap: no path between where you were and where you land, and no way back.

Science defines information as symbols stripped of meaning. A symbol counts as information the moment it is recognized, whether or not anything understands it. In Federico’s view, AI inherits this inversion: it produces the right sequence of symbols with zero comprehension, and people then project consciousness onto what he calls “an intelligent tape recorder”.

Experience comes first, mathematics later. Federico’s theory starts from consciousness and free will as postulates, and quantum physics follows as their mathematical expression: states that are private and cannot be copied, outcomes that are only probable, and a “collapse” that is really a choice. For a century, he argues, physics has had the order upside down.

Free will looks like randomness only from the outside. An observer cannot predict a decision, so it registers as chance, yet from within it is deliberate and shaped by meaning. Federico applies the same lens to evolution: what Darwin called random mutation, he reads as creation driven by free will and comprehension.

The most persuasive propaganda is somewhat true. Federico’s read on Harari: nine accurate points, then a tenth that leads you far out and down. People do become predictable on autopilot, like a driver letting the body steer, but presenting that as proof we have no free will is precisely what convinces people to stop using it.

Ethics cannot be written as an algorithm. Machines trained on human writing absorb the lying and stealing already in the data, so it should surprise no one when they cheat for a reward. The small inner voice that objects when we do wrong is the part no code can reproduce, which is why Federico calls scientism the most terrifying religion humans have created.

AI can toss up a clue, but only a person makes the leap. Federico questions AI to test his own thinking and sometimes gets an answer he hadn’t considered, yet the jump to a new level of comprehension is always his. The real danger lies in people freely surrendering their agency to these systems and to the corporations and governments behind them.

Love may be more than a feeling. Federico proposes that love is the coherent aspect of gravity, the force that brings fields into resonance, echoing Dante’s line that love created the stars. In his framing, the measure of how close you are to the One is simply how much love you feel.

Competition was taught; cooperation is the technology still waiting to be built. Federico calls survival of the fittest the biggest lie ever told about who we are, and warns that a culture convinced nothing survives death will grab whatever it can. His hope needs no singularity: we will never die, and that changes how we choose to live.

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