They Did to Your Body What They Did to Your Money - Dr. Jessica Rose | Ep. 158

Dr. Jessica Rose is a computational biologist, immunologist and independent data analyst with five post-secondary degrees, known for her rigorous analysis of the VAERS database since 2021 and for presenting her findings internationally. Three years after her first appearance on this show, Jessica returns to talk about what has changed, why she believes C19 mRNA gene therapy is likely carcinogenic and is the CBDC of Pharma: a dangerous technology nobody consented to, delivered by coercive institutions.

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Takeaways:

Every system I have ever questioned turns out to have the same shape underneath. Jessica spent five years documenting what happened to informed consent in medicine, and I have spent much of my time documenting what happened to it in money. We were describing one machine from two different windows.

The word chosen to describe a thing decides whether people are permitted to think about it. They said vaccine and never said gene, and that single substitution bought years of unexamined compliance. Language is the first layer of capture, and it does its work before any argument can even begin.

Normalization was the actual intent. The injections were the delivery mechanism for something much larger, which is a public that now accepts a platform it does not understand. Once the acceptance exists, the contents can be swapped freely, and that is precisely what their plug and play means.

The people fighting hardest on our behalf are usually doing it for free. Jessica volunteers her expertise, her time and her reputation, while everyone across the table has a salary attached to the opposite conclusion. One side has to be paid to show up while the other one cannot stay away.

Suppression tells you exactly where to look. Jessica said the more they tell her to shut up, the more she talks. When the obvious question is the one that cannot be asked out loud, something has already been decided on our behalf.

Fiat sits at the top and everything else runs downstream of it. Health, education, justice, media: each one carries an incentive structure derived from who prints and who receives. Once that becomes visible, medical corruption stops looking like a scandal and starts looking like an output.

Asking permission to spend your own money is a humiliation ritual we have all agreed to call normal. Jessica named it out loud as a fifty something year old woman. Her time and her energy went out into the world, and now something in the middle decides how much of it she may have back.

mRNA is to medicine what a CBDC is to money. One approved option, described as being for your own good, delivered to people whose ability to decline was removed in advance. The pattern repeats across domains because it works, which is more unsettling than any conspiracy would be.

The switches built during Covid were never dismantled. Canada demonstrated to the world that a bank account can be switched off for speech, and every system built since has been designed with that capability quietly assumed rather than openly debated.

You do not have to do anything wrong to become a target. Jessica has never done anything wrong in her life and it makes no difference, because being inconvenient to a revenue model is enough. Anyone who believes compliance buys safety should sit with that for a while.

Check out Jessica’s first episode on You’re The Voice:

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