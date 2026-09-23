You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Canada's Controlled Demolition - Karla Treadway & Dave Bradley | Ep.164

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Efrat Fenigson

Canada is being dismantled so fast it feels like a controlled demolition, a showcase of where Agenda 2030 wants to take the West. The country people once dreamed of moving to, with four people per square kilometer and nice neighbours, seems unrecognizable today. Karla Treadway is a writer, speaker, and host of the Sovereign Sphere podcast, based in Ontario, where she homesteads. Dave Bradley is a Bitcoin OG, cofounder of Bull-Bitcoin and a strong Alberta independence advocate based in Calgary. Both have been on the show before, both are staying and fighting. We dig into Carney's real assignment, censorship bills, mass immigration and whether it is malice, the leave or stay dilemma, and why AI may split the world into high tech vs super analog.

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Follow Karla: X | Instagram | The Sovereign Sphere Podcast | Karla's first episode on You're The Voice

Follow Dave: X | Dave’s first episode on You’re The Voice

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AI-Generated Takeaways:

  • Incompetence can work as an accidental kind of freedom. Dave’s view is that Canada’s leadership would subjugate its people if it could, but it is too inept to finish the job, so a multi hundred million dollar camera program is more likely to vanish into donations to Ukraine than to ever watch anyone.

  • A Canadian media ecosystem with only one side trains people to mistake repetition for due diligence. Karla points out that Canadians who watch CBC and CTV believe they are getting balanced coverage, and the rare viewer who goes to raw House of Commons footage meets claims like “life has never been more affordable” with no penalty for lying. When accurate information is out of reach, voters end up choosing by tone of voice.

  • Sometimes a leader is chosen for the enemy he makes. In Dave’s telling, Trump preferred Carney to Poilievre because a globalist opponent is a fight he can win whenever he needs one, while Carney does what Dave believes he was sent to do: pry Canadians away from Americans. Karla adds the long view: Trump is a temporary problem, but severing Canada from its only neighbor could do a century of damage.

  • Immigration strengthens a society when newcomers arrive to join it. Karla and Dave describe the Canada they grew up in, where immigrants chose a high trust society and brought their food and cultures into it. Karla argues that multiculturalism only holds at modest numbers, and at the scale of the Century Initiative’s 100 million target the real question becomes cultural values, which is exactly the conversation that gets shut down with the label of racism.

  • When damage compounds year after year and nobody reverses course, calling it a mistake gets harder. Dave says he is certain the mass immigration flowing into Canada is malice, meant to build a voter base for the left and destabilize the country. You can argue with that conclusion, but the question can no longer be waved away.

  • Optionality is the deeper sovereign skill. Resilience lets you rebuild after a beating, as Karla did after losing her dream business during Covid, but Dave aims for fifteen plans rather than one plan B, and a life arranged so each of them stays open. A government job, he notes, narrows both your career and your politics.

  • AI may split the world into two economies. Karla felt her mind getting duller the more she used it, and is steering her kids toward trades like carpentry and tattooing, while Dave expects a flood of consumable, soulless slop that will put a premium on anything carrying real humanity.

  • Most structural problems trace back to money that can be printed for free. Dave’s “Bitcoin fixes everything” exercise keeps landing in the same place: follow a broken incentive up the chain and you find perverted money underneath. In his framing, Bitcoin is an avoid getting poor slowly scheme, a way to shelter yourself and stop feeding the printer at the same time.

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I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way!

Click here to support me!

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