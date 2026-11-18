Salinas and Fenigson at El Salvador’s National Palace | Credit: Bitcoin Historico

Key Takeaways Mexico: Salinas called Mexico’s political class “despicable” and said “I’m working on that,” pointing to 2030, when the presidency is “up for grabs.”

El Salvador: “They’re growing very fast here,” he said, crediting “the changes that Bukele has put in place.”

United States: America’s welfare-warfare state is “alive and well,” with Washington “borrowing like a drunken sailor.”

Bitcoin: “The last 12 months have been hell for Bitcoiners,” but it’s not over, as long as you can “take the blow.”

Banking: Paraguay’s crisis exposed “the original sin of banking”: borrowing short and lending long.

x

In an interview with Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the Mexican billionaire behind Grupo Salinas and one of Bitcoin’s most outspoken advocates in Latin America, recorded at Bitcoin Histórico in El Salvador this week, we discovered his views on Mexico’s political future, Bukele’s El Salvador, America’s debt spiral, and why he believes Bitcoin’s toughest year changes nothing.

Speaking in San Salvador’s National Palace on You’re The Voice podcast, Salinas didn’t hold back.

Mexico’s 2030 Window

Asked about the biggest challenges facing Mexico, Salinas started with the country’s potential. “We’re 130 million Mexicans,” he said, plus another 40 million of Mexican origin living in the United States, who send home “$5 billion a month in remittances. We call that love.” Half of Mexico’s population, he added, is under 30.

But what’s holding Mexico back?

“We have a problem: the terrible management that we have, the terrible government that we have. The political class is despicable. They’re incapable. They’re corrupt. They lie all the time. So we need to change our management. And I’m working on that.”

Asked whether he intends to be part of that change, Salinas drew a line between two fronts. On “the battle of ideas, what we call the cultural battle,” he said, “I’m all in.” The electoral battle is different: “The electoral battle has timing, it has windows, and it has rules, and I don’t set them.”

He then laid out the calendar. In June 2027, Mexico elects its entire lower house of Congress and 18 of its 32 governors. In 2030, “we have everything up for grabs: the Congress, the Senate, the presidency, and the other 18 governors.”

“So it’s going to be interesting in ‘30,” he said. “But from here to there, it’s a long time, huh? We’ll take it one day at a time.”

Bukele: “He Was the Only One That Did It”

The night before the interview, Salinas joined a group of Bitcoin Histórico speakers at a dinner with President Nayib Bukele. In a lighthearted moment, Bukele poked fun at himself, recalling how he had rushed to make El Salvador the first country to adopt Bitcoin, convinced other nations were about to beat him to it. Looking back, he found it funny.

Ricardo Salinas and President Nayib Bukele | Credit: Casa Presidencial

Ricardo Salinas and President Nayib Bukele | Credit: Casa Presidencial

“And it didn’t happen, right? He was the only one that did it,” Salinas said. “So these things take time. There’s a lot of entrenched interest in the financial world and in government circles that do not want to see the end of fiat. Because fiat, what I call the fiat fraud, is what enables all the spending, right? And if you live off of that, you don’t want it to stop.”

Salinas pointed to El Salvador’s unusual position: its currency is the U.S. dollar, which it cannot print. “So Bukele was saying last night, ‘I’m not in charge of the inflation.’”

Salinas is bullish on the country’s direction. “They’re growing very fast here,” he said, adding that he expects El Salvador to “do much better, with the changes that Bukele has put in place.” As for the criticism the country faces, he was dismissive: “You have to take things from who they come from.”

Bitcoin Historico 2026 speakers at President Bukele’s Dinner | Credit: Casa Presidencial

America’s Welfare-Warfare State Is “Alive and Well”

In a 2022 interview with Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert, Salinas argued that fiat money has allowed the “big state” to exist, funding both the warfare state and the welfare state. Four years later, he says nothing has changed, and the United States is the prime example.

“The United States is the maximum example of the welfare-warfare state. The exceptionalism of the United States is that they get to print the reserve currency of the world.”

Citing the Cantillon effect, the Austrian School idea that newly created money reaches some people before others, Salinas said the first in line are “all these defense contractors and the warfare state,” followed by welfare programs such as Medicaid and hospitals.

“So I think the welfare-warfare state is alive and well,” he said. By his count, U.S. debt has climbed from around $25 trillion to $40 trillion over the past four years, “and there’s no end in sight. They’re not going to stop.”

He described Washington as “borrowing like a drunken sailor” and warned that rising interest payments will squeeze everything else. “The amount of interest that the US government is going to have to pay on this debt is huge, and it’s going to leave very little money for all the rest of the stuff, including defense and welfare.”

“Is It Over for Bitcoin?”

Salinas didn’t sugarcoat the past year. “The last 12 months have been hell for Bitcoiners,” he said. “That’s the title of my talk: ‘Is It Over for Bitcoin?’”

His answer is no. “But you have to be able to take the blow. And not many people are able to take the blow, because it’s much more psychological than financial.”

For Salinas, price swings don’t touch the core thesis. “Governments are borrowing much more than they should, they’re spending much more than they should, and that’s causing the debasement of the currency. And that’s stealing from people’s pockets. Period. And we’re all being victims of this.”

He also took aim at conventional portfolio advice. The traditional 60% stocks, 40% bonds split for young investors is, in his words, “really bad advice. It’s self-serving, by the financial industry.” That, he said, “is where investing in Bitcoin comes in.”

Salinas at Bukele’s Bitcoin Historico Dinner | Credit: Casa Presidencial

Paraguay and “the Original Sin of Banking”

The interview came days after Paraguay’s central bank took over the digital lender Ueno Bank, freezing depositors’ access to their money, and the country’s Senate voted to remove President Santiago Peña from office over the crisis. Peña, who held shares in Ueno’s parent company until last year, has denied wrongdoing.

For Salinas, whose Grupo Salinas owns Banco Azteca, the collapse exposed a flaw built into every bank on earth. “The original sin of banking, is borrowing short and lending long.”

Depositors believe their money is available on demand, he explained, but the bank lends it out for car loans, mortgages and office buildings with longer maturities. “All the banks in the world, in every country, operate the same way. They borrow short and they lend long, so they always have a liquidity problem. Always.” The fix would be full reserve banking, he noted, “but there are no full reserve banks in the world today.”

He said Paraguay’s case combined that structural flaw with bad decisions, and that “the more serious accusation is that the owners of the bank were using the assets of the bank for their own purposes, outside of the regulatory framework.”

Salinas called Peña “a good leader,” while adding he doesn’t know how involved the president was. He warned of the political fallout: “All the left-wingers are celebrating the demise and the fall of Santiago Peña, and populism is increasing its calls for more government intervention, more spending.”

On reports that pension money was held at the bank, he was blunt about government promises, which he said “are usually worth nothing.” Pension pools, he added, are a tempting target: “Governments love to put their hands on other people’s money. It’s a great target. And I think that’s what happened in Paraguay.”

“The Treason of the Intergenerational Pact”

For Salinas, the next generations are the ones paying for their elders’ promises. Before Mexico’s 1997 pension reform, he said, the government was “taking taxes from young people to pay the pensions of the old people. That’s a really bad deal for young people.”

He sees it as a symptom of a deeper problem: “this wrong idea that the government is like a parent.” In Asia and Latin America, he said, “the family is the life raft of people. Because you cannot trust the government.” In Europe and the United States, “people have been made to believe that they can trust the government, and it’s wrong.”

A father of six and grandfather of ten, Salinas described his own pact simply: “I’m going to try to leave them a better place than the one I found.”

He made his point with a provocative analogy: “So what happens in a family where the mother is a prostitute and the father is a drunk? What kind of family is going to come out of that? Well, nothing good, right?” The West, he argued, has been “deceived into thinking that some bureaucrats are going to take care of these children. They’re not.”

“That is the treason of the intergenerational pact,” he said. “It’s very serious. And that manifests itself in taking on debt, wars, spending, student loans...” His answer for young people starts with education: “Find out what they’re doing to your future. Find out what they’re doing to your money.” Next comes what he calls “the tax bite.” By his estimate, the government takes about 47% of labor income in Mexico and 60% in France, versus just 5% in Guatemala. “Don’t let the government steal the product of your work.”

Salinas and Fenigson at El Salvador’s National Palace | Credit: Bitcoin Historico

Bukele in Haiti, Nuclear Plant in the Dominican Republic

Salinas also revealed he is looking at investments in the Dominican Republic, which he called “a well-managed country” with a successful focus on tourism and agriculture. Its neighbor got a harsher verdict: “Haiti is a basket case for governance and democracy.”

But he sees hope coming from El Salvador. Bukele recently deployed more than 2,000 Salvadoran troops to Haiti, and Salinas welcomed the move, describing it as “sending in 2,000 troops to put down the gangs. I think it’s a great start in the right direction.”

The Dominican Republic’s big problem, he said, is energy, since it has to import it. One option he has explored is small nuclear power plants, though President Luis Abinader is wary of the impact on tourism. Salinas disagrees. “You can’t have tourism if you don’t have energy, right? You need a lot of energy.”

“It’s Not So Difficult”

Asked what keeps him optimistic, Salinas described a cycle he believes drives prosperity: freedom leads to creativity, success gets copied, and copying leads to improvement. “Copy, improve. Copy, improve. And that is what leads to prosperity.”

The obstacle, as always in his view, is the state. “They cut down on freedom. They cut down on innovation through regulation. They cut down on competition through all these protectionist and crony laws, right? And then they take the product from people’s hands and mouths and spend it on stupid things.”

His prescription is simple: “It’s freedom, innovation, competition, prosperity. Small, very small government, for law and order and defense. That’s it.”

Libertarian values, an Austrian economist’s grasp of money, a Bitcoiner’s conviction and a patriarch’s devotion to family: Salinas has made his recipe clear. What Mexico will find out by 2030 is whether he intends to serve it himself.

Watch the full interview with Ricardo Salinas here.

— End

*This article is also published on Bitcoin Magazine :

Recent interviews:

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | LinkedIn | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Sovereignty Summit

→ Join me for New Zealand’s Sovereignty Summit 🇳🇿 on April 2–3, 2027, for an exploration of sovereign living, from tech and freedom to health, land, food and family, with the most beautiful backdrop & experience in nature. 15% off with code EFRAT → SovereigntySummit.nz

Ledn

→ Building a bitcoin position takes discipline. The platform you borrow against should have the same discipline. Ledn: custodied loans, never lent out for interest. Hard assets, higher standards. https://ledn.io/Efrat → 0.25% off your first loan.

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Freshly mined bitcoin into self-custody, without giving up your privacy. Own the equipment, keep 100% of the bitcoin, and let professionals run the operation. U.S. subscribers: ask your CPA about potential tax advantages.

Get 1 month of free hosting at AbundantMines.com/Efrat/

Special offers:

→ Want to preserve your privacy online? Get a GrapheneOS privacy phone or laptop, up to $150 off “Above Phone” products + extra $50 off with code EFRAT: https://abovephone.com/efrat/

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Disclaimer: Products sponsored, advertised, or discussed on this newsletter, blog or podcast are not guaranteed to be risk-free, safe, or suitable for everyone. Listeners must do their own research and exercise their own judgment before purchasing or using any product or service. To the fullest extent permitted by law, the podcast, blog, its hosts and producers disclaim liability for any loss or damages arising from the use of or reliance on any product or service discussed or promoted on the podcast or blog.