Hidden Agendas of Control vs. A Protocol for Freedom - Jeff Booth | Ep. 116

🎙️ Jeff Booth is a General Partner at Ego Death Capital and the author of The Price of Tomorrow, known for his profound insights at the intersection of technology, economics, and human consciousness. This conversation explains how the existing monetary (fiat) system relies on debt, fear, and illusion to survive, and why it’s now unraveling under its own weight. Jeff explains why Michael Saylor’s current position is very different than his initial one, and why it isn’t sustainable.

We dive deep into the different types of control vectors governing our life, from money to politics to physics, and explore how consciousness shifts and Bitcoin challenges these structures at a fundamental level. Jeff talks about decentralization, the role of fear and agency, and why the free market has never truly existed — until now. We also touch on spirituality, the deeper meaning of sovereignty, and the transformative potential of Bitcoin not as an asset, but as a protocol for freedom.

My takeaways:

The natural state of a free market is deflation, yet we’ve never experienced it, revealing we’ve always lived under control systems that require increasing theft and coercion to maintain themselves.

Viewing Bitcoin as a protocol rather than an asset represents a fundamental difference: it’s a network emerging in layers like the internet, incompatible with the fiat system, and must remain decentralized and secure to fulfill its potential.

True change requires moving your time and energy into systems that cannot be cheated, rather than yelling at broken systems while continuing to feed them with your participation.

An explosion of privacy technology is emerging because AI combined with centralized control will be used against people unless they build parallel, private communication and financial channels outside the existing system.

Everything originates from mind and we’re all connected through collective consciousness, which fundamentally changes how we view economy, society, and human interaction when recognized.

Conflict arises from believing problems are caused by “them” rather than “us,” keeping people trapped in zero-sum thinking instead of recognizing their own role in perpetuating broken systems.

Real Bitcoin entrepreneurship requires proving genuine value to a narrow audience before scaling, with marketing focused on value creation rather than manipulation or advertising.

Bukele’s encouragement of node running, self-custody, and spending Bitcoin as currency empowers citizens with agency that creates lasting change regardless of political outcomes.

Every moment is the only moment that matters, offering opportunities to make choices for an infinite future rather than remaining trapped in rigid self-concepts shaped by the past.

Focus on building new systems based on honest ledgers rather than fixing broken ones, creating opportunities to provide real value as people seek alternatives to failing systems.

