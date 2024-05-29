‘Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is’ with Jeff Booth - You're The Voice Ep. 31

“Bitcoin is repricing everything else.

My house was 300 Bitcoin four years ago, now it's 25 Bitcoin.”

🎙️ My guest today is Jeff Booth, a brilliant teacher and mentor, entrepreneur, investor and General Partner at ego death capital. He’s also a bestselling author of “The Price of Tomorrow”.

In this episode we discuss Jeff’s insights as an entrepreneur and investor in the Bitcoin ecosystem, explaining how bitcoin is repricing the world, while prices fall to the marginal cost of production.

Jeff highlights the importance of understanding the true risks of the existing financial system vs. the perception of risk for bitcoin. He covers the potential for Bitcoin-related companies to provide significant value, and the flow of money into the bitcoin industry. We explore the importance of marketing for companies (where we don’t necessarily agree), and address the fear of AI and its impact on society, highlighting the potential for control and manipulation.

Sharing his spiritual viewpoint, Jeff talks about the importance of opting out of the control system, and embracing the freedom and abundance offered by Bitcoin. He concludes with the potential for scaling solutions like Lightning and federated models.



The full episode is now on YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Rumble, Fountain and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

00:00 Coming Up...

02:04 Intro to Jeff

03:29 Jeff's Entrepreneurial Journey

05:12 Technology's Prices Falling & System Designed to Steal

07:34 Ad Break - Trezor, Bitcoin Nashville, BTC Prague

09:31 Prices Fall to the Marginal Cost of Production

12:16 The Importance of Decentralization and Security

15:18 Running a Bitcoin Node

19:35 Bitcoin Market Manipulation Attempts

22:00 Risks of Bitcoin vs. the Existing System

26:42 The Ego Death Fund: Investing in Bitcoin Companies

31:27 Investing in Bitcoin Startups

33:32 Flow of Investments Into The Bitcoin Industry

36:39 Is Bitcoin VC Game Different To Fiat VC Game?

42:44 Do Bitcoin Companies Need Good Marketing?

45:18 Jeff's Prediction on AI

49:22 Human Consciousness, Energy & Victimhood

57:43 Future Development Above Layer2, Fedi

1:01:40 Where To Follow Jeff



My takeaways from this episode:

Understanding the true risks of the existing financial system is crucial for making informed investment decisions.

Bitcoin is repricing the world and has the potential to provide significant value.

Investing in Bitcoin-related companies can offer venture-type returns on top of the potential gains from holding Bitcoin.

The Ego Death Fund focuses on investing in Bitcoin companies that are building the new utilities of the future.

The Bitcoin ecosystem offers opportunities for growth and profitability. The Bitcoin industry is experiencing a significant flow of money coming in.

The ecosystem is growing rapidly, similar to the early days of the internet, but it is still in its early stages compared to the internet boom of the late 1990s.

Scaling solutions like Lightning and federated models, have the potential to revolutionize the Bitcoin ecosystem and enable limitless community banks.

Follow Jeff and Ego Death Capital:

Jeff’s Nostr | Jeff’s Twitter | Jeff’s website | Ego Death website | Ego Death’s Twitter

Jeff’s article “Finding Signal in a Noisy World”



Watch on YouTube:

Jeff’s Talk at Bitcoin Atlantis:

Watch/listen on Spotify:



Let me know what you thought of this episode in the comments!



Sponsors & Affiliates:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

►► Join me at BTC Prague with 10% off tickets (use code EFRAT)

►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (use code BTCIL)

►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (use code efrat)

About the podcast:

"You're The Voice” (1.5m+ views) is a captivating podcast, that delves fearlessly into the realms of health, economics, politics, money, sovereignty, mind-control, and beyond. Join me as I engage with intriguing guests from all corners of the globe in an open and uncensored dialogue, while seamlessly weaving in perspectives on mental and spiritual well-being.

I believe in free speech and self-expression, and this podcast helps you discover how much your voice matters. Prepare to be challenged, inspired, and enlightened as we navigate the complexities of our world together.

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links