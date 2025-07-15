You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Censorship of Free Speech & Health | Panel Recording from BTC Prague 2025

This video will probably be taken down from YouTube, so I've uploaded the full video here. Watch it. Panel with Dr. Jack Kruse, Dr. Alexis Jazmyn, Kevin McKernan, and Tristan Scott.
Efrat Fenigson
and
Anandamide
Jul 15, 2025
Transcript

This was the most powerful panel I ever moderated. Do yourself a favor and listen in, and it does NOT matter if you're in Bitcoin or not. If you care about freedom, free speech, decentralization of power, and living a healthy sovereign life, just listen.

I must say I’m simply proud of the fact that this panel actually happened, on such a big respectable stage in front of thousands of people in Prague, in 2025, while the world around us is trying to suppress such voices and information.
Big kudos to BTC Prague for being so open minded and freedom oriented to welcome this topic and our voices on stage.

This sharp panel was with Dr. Jack Kruse, Dr. Alexis Jazmyn, Kevin McKernan (

Anandamide
), and Tristan Scott (Daylight). Dear Dr.
Jessica Rose
was supposed to be there on stage with us and couldn't.

Watch this panel on YouTube (while you can) - and let me know what you thought!

Please take a moment to like, subscribe, comment and share this talk!
♥️ Efrat

