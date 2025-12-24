Health Sovereignty: Mitochondria, Light & Nature - Dr. Alexis Cowan | Ep. 114

🎙️ My guest today is Dr. Alexis Cowan, PhD,, a Princeton-trained molecular biologist specializing in metabolism, mitochondrial function, and circadian biology. We talk about why modern science has drifted into scientism, how mitochondrial dysfunction sits at the root of nearly every chronic disease, and why reclaiming sovereignty over your health is both radical and necessary. We dive deep into light biology, circadian rhythms, sun exposure, quantum biology, and the incentives that shape (and distort) modern medicine. We also explore Alexis’ personal health journey, her break from academia, her work with Jack Kruse’s ideas, and how Bitcoin, self-custody, and proof-of-work thinking mirror biological truth.

On Spotify:

This episode is also on Spotify, YouTube, Rumble and more.

My takeaways:

Modern science isn’t really serving people anymore. It’s driven by incentives and funding, not by what actually makes humans healthier or more whole.



No one should have authority over your body but you. Outsourcing that power to institutions is a huge reason people feel sick, confused, and disconnected.



Everything comes back to mitochondria and energy. Aging, chronic disease, mental health — if your energy production is off, everything downstream suffers.



Aging isn’t fixed — lifestyle can speed it up or slow it down. How you live, eat, sleep, and interact with your environment directly affects how fast you age.



Light is a primary biological input, not a wellness hack. Sunlight controls mood, sleep, hunger, hormones, and immune function in ways nothing else can replace.



Timing matters as much as exposure. Morning light, midday sun, and darkness at night are how the body stays oriented and regulated.



Modern indoor life is quietly making us sick. LEDs, screens, and living inside all day starve us of infrared light and overload us with blue light.



Sunlight has been unfairly demonized. When you don’t burn, sun exposure actually lowers disease risk and supports longevity and mental health.



Health sovereignty mirrors Bitcoin sovereignty. Both are about first principles, self-responsibility, verification, and aligning with natural laws instead of trusting centralized authority.

