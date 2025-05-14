Become an Expat: Outrun Tyranny & Maximize Liberty - You're The Voice Ep. 77 with Mikkel Thorup

🎙️ My guest today is Mikkel Thorup, the founder and CEO of Expat Money, an expat consultancy company that focuses on helping clients to legally mitigate tax liabilities, obtain second residencies and citizenships, as well as make foreign investments, including international real estate. Raised in Canada and self-educated since the age of 12, Mikkel’s journey is anything but conventional. He’s lived in nine countries, visited over 110, and owns real estate in ten. His unique blend of lived experience and global expertise gives him an unparalleled perspective on freedom, sovereignty, and the tools needed to thrive outside failing Western democracies. In this episode, we dive into the philosophy of "planting flags", the idea of diversifying your life and assets across multiple jurisdictions to avoid being at the mercy of any one government. Mikkel walks us through the principles of perpetual travel, international tax strategy, second passports, and safe havens across Latin America and beyond. Tune in for Mikkel’s insights; an urgent wake-up call to prepare a Plan B before it’s too late.

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment, share, subscribe & support my work!

We talked about:

0:00 Coming Up…

1:20 Introducing Mikkel Thorup and Expat Life

4:06 Mikkel’s Global Background and Personal Journey

6:30 Fragmentation of the World and Global Blocs

12:00 Ad Break - Trezor & BTC Prague

13:29 “Flag Planting”: Why It Matters Today

20:00 Can Only the Wealthy Relocate?

24:00 Residency & Citizenship: Time vs. Money Opportunity Cost

26:00 Legal Rights of World Citizens

29:50 Passports Are A Recent, New Concept

31:55 “Best Places To Live” & Criteria for Choosing a Second Country

39:50 The Examples of Panama and Latin America

44:22 El Salvador Insights

49:44 Mikkel’s Mission and Passion For His Work

55:50 Mikkel & Bitcoin

56:50 A Call for Sovereignty and Having a Plan B

1:00:00 A Plan B Can Be a Life Saver

MAYBE YOU DON'T FEEL LIKE A HERO Maybe you don’t feel worthy of the title. But nor did the citizens of Czechia who quietly defied successive oppressive rules over 600 years of Czech history to live freely today.

Download this free e-book to learn how the Czechs fought back against oppression and how it relates to Bitcoin today. You may already know what lies ahead, but perhaps you don’t yet know the difference you can truly make. Download the free e-book

My takeaways from this episode:

Planting flags gives you jurisdictional diversification and true sovereignty.

Flag theory involves diversifying passports, residencies, banking, and lifestyle.

The best protection is being on both sides of the geopolitical wall.

You don’t need to run—you need to position yourself not to lose.

You can build global freedom legally—without being wealthy.

Fear often stems from not knowing your rights or the law.

Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, and El Salvador are rising havens of liberty.

El Salvador’s rapid transformation is fueled by openness and asking better questions.

Many “third world” countries offer more actual freedom than the West.

Latin America may be the last great frontier of personal liberty.

There are over 40 low or no-tax countries ripe for sovereignty seekers.

Mikkel left school at 12 and built a global consulting empire self-taught.

Mikkel’s work is the practical side of libertarianism—low-tax, high-freedom living.

COVID tyranny revealed why plan Bs are essential.

Freedom isn’t theoretical—it’s something you build and defend daily.

Watch/Listen on Youtube:

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

Follow Mikkel:

Mikkel's Twitter | Expat Money Website

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ” - 10% off with code EFRAT

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off



Special offers:

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with ExpatMoney, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links