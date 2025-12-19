From Addiction to Building Villages: Responsibility Over Collapse - Aaron Murphy | Ep. 112

🎙️ My guest today is Aaron Murphy, founder of MurphsLife Foundation, a storyteller and builder working across Latin America to turn direct aid into long-term, dignity-first systems. We sit down in El Salvador’s National Palace to talk about what happens when you hit rock bottom—and choose responsibility, faith, and service instead of collapse. Murph shares his journey from addiction, debt, panic attacks, and near-death experiences to building villages, farms, and regenerative communities that have already impacted tens of thousands of people. We talk about why life doesn’t get easier, you simply choose which kind of “hard” you’re willing to live with, and why real sovereignty starts with food, land, shelter, and low time preference. We explore inflation, the fragility of the dollar system, and why Bitcoin matters not as speculation, but as intergenerational infrastructure for families who currently live in survival mode. Murph explains his vision for using Bitcoin to help entire villages escape poverty—not through handouts, but through ownership, education, and long-term incentives. Finally, we go deep into faith, suffering, fasting, and the idea that meaning comes from choosing a mission larger than yourself.

Follow Murph:

Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | Donate or learn more on MurphsLife Foundation

Watch/Listen on Spotify:

This episode is also on Twitter, Spotify, YouTube, Fountain, Rumble and more.

Got value? please like, comment & share!

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

We talked about:

00:00 – Coming Up…

01:25 – Introducing Murph & Murph’sLife Foundation

06:52 – Childhood Poverty, Responsibility & the Inner Child

10:15 – Anxiety, Addiction, Debt & Hitting Rock Bottom

18:00 - Ad Break: Trezor & Abundant Mines

19:58 – Starting MurphsLife & Leaving Everything Behind

23:50 – COVID & Finding El Salvador

31:48 – Building Villages, Not Charity

35:25 – Bitcoin, Low Time Preference & Generational Wealth

40:16 – Meaning Beyond Comfort & Ego

42:41 - Ad Break

44:44 - “Pick Your Hard” & Surrender to God

49:40 – Why People Resonate With Murph

56:00 – How To Support MurphsLife

1:00:00 – BEHIND THE SCENES: Peek into MurphsLife

My takeaways:

Murph explains that life never becomes easy—you simply choose which kind of “hard” you’re willing to live with. Avoidance creates decay, while responsibility builds meaning.

His journey from addiction, debt, and anxiety attacks to building villages shows that transformation often begins when someone fully surrenders ego and control.

Owning nothing but survival mode traps people mentally. Real freedom starts when families have secure housing, food, and time to think beyond tomorrow.

Murph rejects charity as a permanent solution. His model focuses on dignity, ownership, skills, and long-term incentives rather than dependency.

Bitcoin matters not as speculation, but as a tool for low time preference—allowing families to plan decades ahead instead of living day to day.

He contrasts holding Bitcoin endlessly with using it intentionally, arguing that wealth unused for humanity ultimately lacks meaning.

Murph sees inflation as a silent destroyer of societies, disproportionately enslaving the poorest while eroding family stability.

Faith, fasting, and suffering played a central role in his transformation. He believes suffering, when accepted, stretches the soul rather than breaking it.

True hope comes from mortality itself. Knowing life is finite creates urgency to act, forgive, build, and serve while time remains.

For Murph, a good life means using the breath you’re given to build something that outlives you—homes, families, communities, and futures.

Watch on Youtube:

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light, by design. Thank me later ;-) https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links