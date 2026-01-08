Argentina: We Don’t Trust, We Verify - Agustin Kassis | Ep. 117

🎙️ Agustin Kassis is a Bitcoin developer, entrepreneur, and founder of La Crypta in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As a self-taught programmer since age 11 and serial entrepreneur with seven startups, Agustin discovered Bitcoin in its first years. This conversation explores Argentina’s unique position as a potential Bitcoin adoption leader, shaped by decades of currency destruction, hyperinflation, and distrust of government institutions.

We dive deep into the grassroots Bitcoin movement in Argentina, the role of La Crypta as an education and community hub, and how Argentinians’ natural rebellion against monetary systems creates fertile ground for Bitcoin adoption. Agustin discusses the challenges of onboarding merchants and individuals, the competition with the crypto industry (including stablecoins), and the importance of maintaining Bitcoin’s decentralized nature against capture. We also explore President Milei’s impact on Argentina, the cultural shift happening in the country, and why he believes ideology and values matter more than technical knowledge & NGU when identifying true Bitcoiners.

Follow Agustin Kassis :

Twitter | Nostr | La Crypta’s website

My takeaways:

Argentinians are naturally positioned for Bitcoin adoption due to 50+ years of currency destabilization, five failed currencies, and deep distrust of government and banks.

Cash culture and tolerability to black markets exist in Argentina due to its history

President Milei rose from random guy to president when Argentinians needed hope that systems can be transformed.

Milei’s narrative shifted Argentina’s culture from victimhood and class warfare to individual responsibility and hope, changing how people view their role in society.

True Bitcoiners are identifiable by their values: questioning the state, valuing individual sovereignty and freedom, understanding Bitcoin as a movement rather than just technology.

Bitcoin adoption requires different strategies for different audiences: merchants need payment benefits first, individuals need progressive onboarding through Lightning before self-custody.

KYC and exchanges are acceptable as temporary bridges for onboarding, but the end goal must always be self-custody and decentralization or Bitcoin becomes captured.

Augustin’s goal is grassroots, pleb-focused adoption rather than making rich people richer. Protecting Bitcoin requires massive adoption by everyday people who understand its values.

Technology education often comes with a responsibility for your family and tribe’s education too, leaving room for trust in communities.

Walk the talk: “Eat what you cook.” If you push Bitcoin, use Bitcoin. If you advocate self-custody, practice self-custody. Demonstrate values through action, not words.

