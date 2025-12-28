You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

Speaking Out vs. Confrontations

Efrat Fenigson
Dec 28, 2025

How can you speak out while guarding your energy? How can you avoid energy-sucking confrontations, attacks or censorship?

I posted this video on my X, Instagram & Nostr, and received interesting feedback! read along.

John shared this video that helped him a lot with this issue:

And “The Bitcoin Dudeist” shared this beautiful thread (click and read the whole thread):

Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Happy holidays!

♥️ Efrat

