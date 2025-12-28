Speaking Out vs. Confrontations

How can you speak out while guarding your energy? How can you avoid energy-sucking confrontations, attacks or censorship?



I posted this video on my X, Instagram & Nostr, and received interesting feedback! read along.

John shared this video that helped him a lot with this issue:

And “The Bitcoin Dudeist” shared this beautiful thread (click and read the whole thread):

Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

Happy holidays!

♥️ Efrat

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

→ Join me at Europe’s largest bitcoin conference - BTC Prague, June 11-13, 2026. Code EFRAT for 10% off: http://btcprg.me/EFRAT

Special offers:

►► Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light, by design. Thank me later ;-) https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links