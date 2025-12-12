My Bitcoin Starter Kit
1. Movies
“The 4 Horsemen”
First, let’s understand the Fiat system.
Fiat is the monetary system we live in. Most people don’t know how it works, becuase if they did “there’ll be a revolution tomorrow morning”. Watch this documentary:
“What’s the Problem?”
Let’s understand the problem in this amazing short video, that bitcoin solves:
Broken Money by Lyn Alden
More about the problem of fiat - in 30 minutes.
Great animated movie. I watched it with my teenage son.
God Bless Bitcoin
A great movie, that anyone can watch and understand.
Short 3-minute clip
Every Reason Bitcoin Could Fail - Simon Dixon
2. Free Digital Courses
Anil Patel
Anil Patel created a great free course. Dive in and start learning:
Area Bitcoin
Another great free digital course by the ladies from Area Bitcoin in Brazil
Plan B Academy
An amazing, very comprehensive free resource:
3. Threads
Seb Bunny
A Twitter/X thread of 21 posts, full of valuable beginners info.
Efrat Fenigson
A thread I did a while back, full of the community’s wisdom:
Anil Patel
Infographics thread explaining bitcoin based on Anil’s work in the past 5 years:
And this thread will give you a basic foundational understanding of key terms and how the system functions:
4. Podcasts
There are so many, and good ones! Check out this list from PlanB academy:
And of course my podcast - “You’re The Voice”, is a good resource to learn bitcoin. My earlier episodes are more for beginners, so go to episode 13 onwards.
5. Books
https://planb.academy/en/resources/books
https://www.hope.com/resources
https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/collections/books
https://bitcoininfinitystore.com/
https://thebitcoinmanual.com/downloads/books/
6. Websites
https://www.whatisbitcoin.com/
And last but not least, probably the most comprehensive website in the bitcoin space is Plan B Academy:
