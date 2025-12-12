Many have asked me to send them my bitcoin beginners kit, so here it is!

1. Movies

“The 4 Horsemen”

First, let’s understand the Fiat system.

Fiat is the monetary system we live in. Most people don’t know how it works, becuase if they did “there’ll be a revolution tomorrow morning”. Watch this documentary:

“What’s the Problem?”

Let’s understand the problem in this amazing short video, that bitcoin solves:

Broken Money by Lyn Alden

More about the problem of fiat - in 30 minutes.

Great animated movie. I watched it with my teenage son.

God Bless Bitcoin

A great movie, that anyone can watch and understand.

Short 3-minute clip

Every Reason Bitcoin Could Fail - Simon Dixon

2. Free Digital Courses

Anil Patel

Anil Patel created a great free course. Dive in and start learning:

Area Bitcoin

Another great free digital course by the ladies from Area Bitcoin in Brazil

Plan B Academy

An amazing, very comprehensive free resource:

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

3. Threads

Seb Bunny

A Twitter/X thread of 21 posts, full of valuable beginners info.

Efrat Fenigson

A thread I did a while back, full of the community’s wisdom:

Anil Patel

Infographics thread explaining bitcoin based on Anil’s work in the past 5 years:

And this thread will give you a basic foundational understanding of key terms and how the system functions:

4. Podcasts

There are so many, and good ones! Check out this list from PlanB academy:

And of course my podcast - “You’re The Voice”, is a good resource to learn bitcoin. My earlier episodes are more for beginners, so go to episode 13 onwards.

5. Books

https://planb.academy/en/resources/books

https://www.hope.com/resources

https://thesaifhouse.com/

https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/collections/books

https://bitcoininfinitystore.com/

https://thebitcoinmanual.com/downloads/books/

6. Websites

https://hellobitco.in/

https://www.hope.com/

https://www.whatisbitcoin.com/

https://endthefud.org/

And last but not least, probably the most comprehensive website in the bitcoin space is Plan B Academy:

If this is valuable, please like, leave a comment below, and share this with people who need it!

♥️ Efrat

Who Am I and Why Am I in Bitcoin?

If you’ve received this start kit from friends or family, and you don’t know me, watch this interview to learn who I am & what brought me to bitcoin, and sign up for my free newsletter!

Follow Efrat:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Trezor

►► Get your TREZOR bitcoin wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

►► Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines

Special offers:

►► Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

►► Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light, by design. Thank me later ;-) https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

.