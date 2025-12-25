If one thing woke you up and you think you’re now “awakened”, think again.

Awakening is a way of life, an ongoing journey of exploration, discovery and humble learning.

Seeing through COVID, CBDCs, 15-min cities etc. - is a good trigger and starting point, that’s leading you to expand your consciousness, and to question the way your identity is constructed, to reach deep into the levels of your soul, spirit & god.



I see so many people who call themselves “awakened” and ask each other “so when did you wake up?” As if it’s a done deal, they saw the covid scam and now they’re awake. While they continue taking black pills left right and center, falling to the divide and conquer trap again and again, bound by the pull of their identity programming and limiting beliefs, derived by mountains of fears and traumas they haven’t started confronting.

I have compassion. I understand it’s hard.

But stop calling yourself awakened and start observing your actions, your beliefs, your identity structure. Bring some humbleness and be ready to unlearn and learn. Know there is so much to know and we know so little.



The actual work is understanding why we’re here, what’s our unique gift, tap into that potential and build a strong center (that is not dictated by programmed identity) and start the journey of being of service for others.

Have a happy holidays season, and thank you for being with me on this journey!

♥️ Efrat



