Australia Is Losing Free Speech, This Senator Fights Back - Senator Alex Antic | Ep. 122

Senator Alex Antic is a member of the Liberal Party representing South Australia in the federal parliament since 2019. In this wide-ranging conversation, he opens up about how COVID-19 became his political awakening, admitting he was “far too cavalier” in trusting government and bureaucracy before the pandemic revealed how easily institutional power can be weaponized against citizens. Senator Antic was the only senator to vote against Australia’s recent hate speech legislation, walked away from party pressure, and currently fights to repeal “no jab no pay” laws that withhold government benefits from families who don’t comply with childhood immunization schedules. We examine the broader pattern: an alarming expansion of state control over just 18 months including hate speech laws, hate crime laws, firearms restrictions, digital ID frameworks, and the under 16 social media ban, all targeting free speech & other human rights. Senator Antic shares why Australia is no longer sovereign.

Takeaways:

The hate speech bill passed with Alex Antic as the only senator to vote against it, giving unelected bureaucrats power to list “hate groups” without procedural fairness, trial, or right of recourse, criminalizing membership and fundraising.

COVID taught Antic he was “far too cavalier” trusting government and bureaucracies, it was a massive wake-up call showing how easily things can be pushed in the wrong direction, fundamentally changing his approach to politics forever.

Five major control measures passed in just 18 months: hate speech laws, hate crime laws, firearms restrictions, digital ID framework, and the under 16 social media ban.

The United Nations explicitly made controlling misinformation a goal for this decade through documents like “Information Integrity on Digital Platforms,” with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arguing misinformation threatens democracy, public health, and climate policy.

Digital ID was repeatedly promised as “voluntary” and “just to make your life easier,” but once infrastructure is in place it will become required for hospital visits, prescriptions, Centrelink benefits, of course it’s going to become compulsory.

Australia is no longer a functioning sovereign country, having ceded to CCP-inspired globalist incursions on energy systems, increasingly reliant on wind and solar, with no manufacturing capability and no baseload power for the future.

The housing crisis persists because of suffocating regulation layers: local planning laws, state water/sewerage involvement, stamp duty, federal capital gains tax, and government’s solution is throwing money at housing projects rather than removing the regulatory stranglehold.

The government says “we will take your money, we will take half of it, and we will give you a very, very small fraction back if you do what we say with your children when we say it”, the “no jab no pay” law means government has custody of your children, not you.

Antic currently has a bill before parliament to remove “no jab no pay” laws and has been asking questions in estimates about childhood vaccine testing, discovering they’re not getting proper placebo-controlled tests, which is appalling but unsurprising.

