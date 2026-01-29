Mining Resilience: Healing Our Bodies and Our Money - Christine & Beau Turner | Ep. 120

Christine and Beau Turner are the founders of Abundant Mines, a Bitcoin mining company built on the principles of self-custody, privacy, and client-first service. After losing over $500,000 to a failed hosting provider, they created their own mining facilities in Oregon and established a new standard for transparent, values-driven Bitcoin mining. Beau comes from a family of gold bugs and brings an engineering background, while Christine’s journey spans wellness centers, studying ancient healing practices worldwide, and overcoming severe chronic illness through meditation and complete life transformation. Together, they’ve built a mining operation that serves clients from around the world.

This profound conversation explores their inspiring personal story, weaved with their business and bitcoin mining best practices.

→ Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thank you!

Follow Beau Turner:

Twitter | Abundant Mines on X | Abundant Mines website |

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Takeaways:

Christine and Beau lost over $500,000 when their hosting provider failed them, but instead of walking away from Bitcoin mining, they used every lesson from that disaster to build Abundant Mines with client protection as the foundation.

Real estate felt safe until Beau realized how tied it was to the broader financial system. When everything is collapsing, real estate collapses too. Bitcoin offered an exit from that interconnected fragility.

Bitcoin is “cockroach money”. It would take shutting down the internet everywhere in the world forever to stop Bitcoin, and even then, it can run on natural gas generators, hydro plants, solar farms, and radio waves without the global internet.

Mining looks simple but requires constant technical work, uptime monitoring, equipment maintenance, and operational expertise. Abundant Mines takes on that complexity so clients can focus on stacking sats.

Mining pools centralization is one of Bitcoin’s biggest current threats. When too much hash rate concentrates in one pool like Ant Pool, the uncensored nature of Bitcoin is at risk because that pool controls what transactions get included in blocks.

Stratum V2 and tools like Ocean mining pool give individual miners the power to create their own block templates, fighting against pool centralization and keeping Bitcoin’s censorship-resistance alive.

You don’t need to understand Bitcoin perfectly to get started. Most people benefit from someone holding their hand through the first transaction, building confidence through trusted guidance.

Self-custody is non-negotiable. Abundant Mines never touches client Bitcoin, never skims revenue share, and lets clients choose their own mining pools—because true sovereignty means complete control over your money.

The Malta meditation retreat changed Christine’s life in a single moment—she went into meditation one person and came out completely transformed, attributing Dr. Joe Dispenza with saving her life.

The real healing work came after the breakthrough. Christine changed her phone number, cut out everyone who knew the old version of her, and committed to walking like a well person every single day to avoid falling back into victim patterns.

The Bitcoin community isn’t just about accumulating more coins, it’s about finding “the real ones,” having deep conversations without time pressure or transactional energy, and experiencing presence with people who understand what really matters.

Follow me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat





Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Join us at the first-ever Women of Bitcoin Summit!

→ Join me at Europe’s biggest and most influential Bitcoin event! Enjoy 10% off your BTC Prague using the promo code EFRAT at checkout.

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

→ Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat