The Artist They Called a Traitor - Monika Bravo | Ep. 119

Monika Bravo is a multidisciplinary artist, polymath, writer, evolutionary astrologer, bitcoiner, and freedom maximalist. Born in Bogotá, Colombia, she spent her mid-20s in Europe studying fashion design and photography before moving to New York in 1994. Since 2020, Monika has focused on her public art, trauma & consciousness studies, human design, Austrian economics, somatic practice, and astrology, integrating them into a unique philosophy centered on liberty, value, and self-awareness.

This profound conversation explores Monika’s transformation from a fragmented artist conforming to the system to a sovereign individual who found wholeness through Bitcoin. We dive into her childhood rebellion against religious conformity, her journey through public art and breaking free from galleries, the moment her artist friends called her a “traitor”, and how she integrated the various areas into a unified practice.

Takeaways:

Fragmentation isn’t permanent. Monika lived compartmentalized for decades until Bitcoin became the framework that unified her art, astrology, economics, and healing into one coherent philosophy.

Choosing sovereignty over conformity costs you your tribe. When Monika chose Bitcoin over street protests, her artist friends called her a “traitor,” revealing how communities enforce loyalty to broken systems through social pressure.

Your body is the first property right to protect. Before worrying about houses or investments, you must establish sovereignty over your own flesh because “when they control your body, you’re done.”

Hitting rock bottom can be the doorway to your calling. Monika was suicidal on a 26th floor balcony when a miraculous conversation that same day saved her life and led her to find her true path.

Logic and spirituality aren’t opposites. Austrian economics gave her the logical framework (human action, property rights, time preference) that her intuitive nature needed to integrate all her disciplines.

Childhood rebellion trains you for adult sovereignty. At age 9, Monika interviewed schools and negotiated terms before transferring, establishing her pattern of never accepting imposed authority without consent.

Monika teaches energy awareness as a practical tool. Understanding that every decision carries energetic frequency makes you mindful about where you direct attention and what you attract.

She distinguishes “dirty energy” from clean energy applied to money. Fiat requires wars, inflation, and corruption to sustain itself, so why relate to that frequency when Bitcoin offers hope?

Monika revealed that my voice is my destiny. Through her astrological reading, she showed that “You’re The Voice” isn’t just a podcast name but an actual calling to anchor others while broadcasting my message.

