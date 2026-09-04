“If we believe what is real is only what can be measured and repeated in a lab, we discount the experience of life, of emotions, of love, joy, happiness etc. You are consciousness. You are not a machine.” — Federico Faggin, Irreducible

Dreams do come true.

I have this habit of saying really grand ideas to myself (and others), thinking I’m crazy for even thinking them, let alone saying them, while really having zero clue how it would happen.

I say it anyway, and call it a “dream”.

Sometimes it takes years to see these dreams come true, and in recent years that time shortens. Think about the beauty of the words “come true”… to turn an idea, a wish, into a truth. Beautiful.

So the first time I said “dreams do come true” in recent years was when Prof. Mattias Desmet joined me in Israel for a conference I produced with 250 people in the audience. Bringing his voice to my platform felt like a fulfilling of my role here, my calling.

The second time I fulfilled a dream was when I said in 2022 I want to travel the world and speak for a living… look at me now, four years later. That’s my reality.

The third time I voiced a dream was 18 months ago, when I was first made aware to the brilliant scientist and great man: Federico Faggin. He touched me in such a deep way, leading me to read his books, binge on any content of his I could find, and spend lots of time thinking and expanding my horizons into the super complex and foreign subject of quantum physics. Even though I have no physics background, I have a strong background in spiritual awakening and great awareness to consciousness and free will, and Faggin spoke my language.

Today I understand the quantum physics is the field of science, or the “language” we have to reflect / describe the phenomena of “one”, as Faggin calls it, the universe, which has the properties of being holistic, dynamic, and wants to know itself, which are the properties of the field of consciousness. Learning from Faggin that we humans are divine creatures, with a physical body that is both classical and quantum, is no less than a fascinating point of view, validating my deep knowingness with a new realm of definitions and explanations to this knowingness.

“Living organisms are dynamic energy that is simultaneously transformed into its 3 objective dimensions of Matter information and energy supervised by the internal dimensions of consciousness and free will. Which are properties that only exist in the quantum reality” — Federico Faggin, Irreducible

OK - back to my point of dreams coming true:

Last year I asked if you’d like me to interview Faggin. Many around me said “hell yes” and I wrapped it as a dream and added it to the basket of future gifts I’d like the universe to gift me :)

18 months later, and we have an in-person interview scheduled! Dreams do come true.

How did it happen? thanks to my amazing community; following my post, an awesome community member - Andre, stepped up and found a 2-steps connection to Faggin. With a good load of dedication and persistency, we made it happen, and I’m flying to interview Faggin very soon! Thank you Andre.

I think I’ve been preparing for this interview for the past year :) I’m very excited to spend time with this great thinker and special soul.

Ask your questions

I’d like to open the floor to questions from the community. If you’re like me, familiar with his body of work and ideas, and have questions to ask or topics you’d like him to opine on, please leave a comment below.

Catch up with Faggin's work

I recommend reading (or listening to) his books: Silicon and Irreducible. The latter especially is excellent, and although some of it is Chinese to me, it resonates very much. Another book Faggin co-authored is “Artificial Intelligence Versus Natural Intelligence” and I’ve downloaded the free PDF to read it later.

Also watch these great interviews:

This is a relatively new interview, and I liked it very much. I watched it this week:

Quotes from Faggin’s book: Irreducible

Here are some great quotes from his book - Irreducible. Enjoy.

I’m convinced that when our rationality is uniquely informed by the principles of materialism, reductionism and the survival of the fittest, it can only lead us to unbridle competition, racism and war. (Much of human history).

Life is perfectly aligned with the principles of physics, so it will continue to exist. The Earth will then rebuild a new ecosystem, as it has done many other times in the past when catastrophic events have dramatically upset the delicate balance of life, but it is not certain that there will be human beings in this new system. Quoting the Polish writer Isaac Bashevis Singer in Old Love: “The only hope of mankind is love in its various forms and manifestations, whose only source is love for life.”

A multicellular organism therefore contains many hierarchical levels of incredible complexity, which work cooperatively with a single purpose determined locally by the consciousness and free will of each cell, and globally by the consciousness and free will of the entire organism.

I believe it is impossible to explain life without the concepts of consciousness and free will, because the two are inextricably linked to the quantum-classical aspects of physical reality in ways that we have yet to investigate and fully understand. A living organism can act as a unit with free will, intention, purpose, and meaning, properties that cannot derive from a bag of unconscious atoms and molecules that interact probabilistically with each other. Consciousness is what gives perception and understanding to the organism, while free will allows it to act as a unified entity with its own intention, based on conscious comprehension. According to our physical theories, the fields emerge from the unified field, but they are inseparable from the whole and do not precede it. In a holographic and holistic universe, the parts that self-assemble must contain the essence of the whole, and therefore cannot be separated from it, because the whole must still be capable of influencing the parts. This is also the reason why elementary particles making up a living cell are inseparable from the fields of which they are states; thus they truly are open systems like living cells. In a reductionist view, each part is a statistical ensemble of closed systems that collectively behaves like another closed system. Thus the quantum correlations that maintain the unity of a whole cannot exist. This is the fundamental reason why our reductionistic classical machines, such as computers, cannot be conscious and cannot have free will.

Please drop me a comment with your thoughts, questions or just say hi.

It’s so great to know you’re with me on this journey.

♡ Efrat

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