How To Defend Against CBDCs & Surveillance - BTC Prague Panel

Watch the full video:

In this panel from last month in Prague, we cover one of today’s most urgent topics, or at least so I think - preparation against the digital prison. On the panel: Tony (The Bitcoin Way), Viliam (Vexl), Lea (Cake Wallet), and me, moderated by the awesome Susie Violet Ward. We explain why you need to prepare to protect your money, your privacy, and your freedom before the cage closes. We mention the boiling-frog trap of convenience, why “I have nothing to hide” is a dangerous myth, Worldcoin and the trade of your data for a few bucks, building your parallel network before the crisis hits, and how to reclaim sovereignty over your identity, money, and voice.

Watch this clip:

Leave me a comment - do you also think it’s an urgent topic? and why?

Efrat ♥️

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