I decided to share on with you more of the content that I am consuming, and to let go of my internal dialog that people won’t understand it / won’t like it. So in the future you’ll get more emails like these from me, where I share content I am enjoying, so you can choose to consume it too, if it resonates with you.

Federico Faggin is a magical human, from what I am discovering. I’ve already consumed around 6 hours of his content and it’s just the beginning for me.

He’s researching and educating the world on a generally untapped area, which was even taboo until about a decade ago - the intersection of science and spirituality.

He’s a physicist and inventor of the first CPU. Wikipedia: “an Italian-American physicist, engineer, inventor and entrepreneur. He is best known for designing the first commercial microprocessor, the Intel 4004.”

I obviously don’t understand everything he’s saying - I’m no physics expert - but I am a humble student, and this resonates with me greatly from a spiritual experiential perspective.

Faggin is defying “scientism”, his term for the fixated, power-hungry and control-obssessed old-school mindset of science. He’s calling scientists and people alike to open their mind, be ok with not knowing, and acknowledge how much we still have to learn. He articulates the science and knowledge gaps so brilliantly in this interview. He tries to depict where science “stops” today, and spirituality or metaphysics starts.

I find it quite amazing to learn that scientists who explore quantum physics and start questioning existing dogmas and paradigms of classical physics have been ridiculed and delegitimized like so many scientists (and simply like many of us) during covid / or in regards to any other “conspiracy” theory/truth (share this clip on X):

Another wonderful clip about predicting the future, free will, consciousness, and defying “scientism”. I love his passion and energy!

This is the first interview with Federico that I watched a few months back, less scientific, more spiritual, and ho so great - enjoy!

Would you like to see me interviewing Federico for “You’re The Voice” podcast?…

I must admit that a daunting yet exciting thought for me!

I hope you enjoy my recommendation. If so, leave a comment to let us know what you thought!

♡ Efrat

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

►New: Watch “ New Totalitarian Order ”

With Prof. Mattias Desmet - Full 3 hours conference + bonus content!

Get access here

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

March 2025 - Bitcoin Alive

May 2025 - Bitcoin Vegas - code EFRAT for 10% off

June 2025 - BTC Prague - code EFRAT for 10% off

Special offers:



►► Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat!

►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► 10% off on all books & accessories at the “Bitcoin Infinity Store” - use code EFRAT