Beyond the Physical: Consciousness, Energy, and the Nature of Reality - Jeff Booth | Ep. 145

What if Bitcoin and quantum physics are pointing to the same truth? At BTC Prague, Efrat Fenigson sits down with Jeff Booth for a fireside chat that goes beyond economics and into the fabric of reality itself: consciousness, energy, spirituality, and the quantum nature of existence. This is a rare opportunity to explore how the deepest questions about who we are intersect with the world we are building.

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

Follow Jeff: Twitter | Nostr

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Takeaways:

The world is a reflection of our consciousness, and what we are really doing when we build on an honest monetary foundation is building better versions of ourselves. Technology is the mirror; we are the substance.

Every level of consciousness produces a different version of reality. If you enter Bitcoin angry at the world, Bitcoin will reflect that anger back at you, attract others at the same frequency, and feel like belonging, making it very hard to move to the next level. Understanding this is the beginning of actually using Bitcoin as a tool for growth rather than a cage for your current identity.

People do not resist Bitcoin because they have evaluated it and rejected it. They resist it because accepting it would require destroying an identity that is wrapped up in a system that steals from others. Jeff had to go through his own identity destruction before he could fully see and that experience is exactly why he can have compassion for those who haven’t yet.

We have never lived in a free market, so we have no mental model for one. This is why so many Bitcoiners will sell back to fiat, not because they are stupid or dishonest, but because they are trying to navigate an emergent reality using a map that was drawn for a different world. Holding is harder than it looks precisely because we are the model.

AI is a tool in a free market. The fear around AI largely comes from living in a centralized system where tools are weaponized against us. In a Bitcoin-anchored free market, AI drives productivity, prices fall, and the gains are distributed. The danger is who controls the infrastructure AI runs on.

Every human in the room has a genius that exceeds Jeff Booth’s in some dimension. Most people do not believe this about themselves because the fiat system depends on that disbelief. A system built on a lie requires you to underestimate yourself. Bitcoin, built on truth, eventually produces the opposite condition.

Ego death is not a metaphor. Jeff walked away from boards, companies, and revenue and then had to watch a $40M fundraise collapse to $11M during FTX. The brutal stripping away of the old identity made possible everything he can see and build now. You cannot carry the old world into the new one.

Once you feel abundant, you will have abundance. Jeff went to zero in 2017 and discovered that he still had everything: health, relationships, learning, direction. Rebuilding the financial part was almost incidental once he stopped chasing it. Abundance is a state of consciousness before it is a state of account.

Bitcoin will raise the global level of consciousness because operating on an honest foundation forces people to see themselves and each other clearly. When you cannot blame inflation, you have to look at your own choices. That reckoning, happening at scale, is what Bitcoin is actually doing to humanity.

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin with Ledn — learn more at https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Be good to your eyes & health, and get the Daylight tablet - a healthier, more human-friendly computer, zero flicker & zero blue light. Use code EFRAT for $25 off: https://bit.ly/Efrat_daylight

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off

→ Get a second citizenship and a plan B to relocate to another country with Expat Money, leave your details for a follow up: https://expatmoney.com/efrat