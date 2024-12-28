Dec. 22, 2024 | Production : Ayelet Yones | Photography : Ofir Gefkovitch | Translation : Or Erlich



Keep reading to discover what inspired my new life chapter, and how Mattias Desmet had a part in that. Enjoy, and leave me a comment!

At our conference: "New Totalitarian Order" | Dec. 22, 2024

Four and a half years ago, I began to realize that something had gone very wrong in the world around me. Something is distorted.

Many tried to make me believe that the problem was with me.

Despite pressure from friends and family, shaming, oppression, restrictions, and sometimes even humiliation—despite discrimination, coercion, lies, manipulations, gaslighting, thought engineering, and the sophisticated methods of media propaganda and "behavioral economics"—I did not break.

I stood by my decision not to participate in any dubious medical experiments and not let anyone touch my son, while emphasizing the right of every individual to do as they wish with their own body while respecting others' choices and freedoms. My focus was "live and let live"—no to coercion, no to discrimination.

A video from my talk at our event “New Totalitarian Order”

Since my area of expertise is marketing and communication, I quickly grasped the global-scale marketing campaign unfolding around the world and started analyzing it. It was fascinating. Many skilled marketing experts around me didn’t notice what was happening and fell into every marketing trap laid for the public as a call to action, praising the campaign and becoming its ambassadors (sometimes unaware of what they’re doing). It was insane to see this unravel.

The more manipulative methods intensified around me, the more, miraculously, my inner understanding and intuition grew.

I felt my voice rising. My voice grew strong against the scoffers, the critics, the slanderers, the mockers, the self-righteous, the virtuous, and especially the fearful—those who needed to conform and comply, belong to the group, and do what was "right" (or rather, what they were instructed to be right) to avoid punishment or consequences. Particularly distressing were those who took the initiative to send complaints about me to my workplace or tag my workplace in posts, trying to deprive me from my livelihood and get me to lose my job because my views didn’t align with the fear-inducing campaign.

I became a disruptive force to some people and a source of inspiration and courage for many others, both in Israel and abroad. I documented what was happening—in the streets, in the Knesset, in courts, in workplaces—both in Hebrew and English.

My voice developed within me, and my courage grew.

I didn’t always know why I felt such a strong need to highlight the evil, the oppression, the superiority of one over another, and the hubris of people playing God. But I knew I had to keep listening to my inner voice and express it.

At some point, like many of us, I encountered the theory of “mass formation” by Prof.

. Suddenly, I discovered an enlightened, accomplished, and respected individual who validated everything I felt - backed by research, scholars & writers work as well as his own work. I was captivated.

I received validation for everything I had observed—the wild, rude, violent, and sometimes even malicious behavior of people toward their peers and even their family members. As crazy as it sounds, I had a moment of clarity about how the Holocaust became possible—how people remained silent or cooperated with such a dark plan. Social behaviors and phenomena became clearer to me, and I could see the deep hypnosis many people were under.

Desmet entered my life four years ago and hasn’t left it since, encouraging people like me not to silence their inner voice. On the contrary, he says—it’s the cure. It’s the best defense against the totalitarian monster that could suppress sane voices.

'Keep sincerely expressing what’s in your heart and what your eyes see,' he said (paraphrasing), 'and in doing so, you’ll support those who need that voice and you'll contribute to balancing the biased public discourse.' Desmet’s words resonated as if they were spoken directly to me, inspiring me and helping me find the courage within to keep going.

I persisted, persevered, and expressing my voice turned into my new career. I began speaking out not only on social media but also as an (independent) journalist, launched my own podcast called You’re The Voice, which has already surpassed 3 million views on channels with hundreds of thousands of followers worldwide.

For the past year and a half, I’ve been traveling globally, lecturing at conferences about sovereignty, freedom vs. control, Bitcoin, and more.

I left my job two years ago and last year left my CMO community which I co-founded and co-managed for seven years. I began my new chapter, dedicated to humanity, with me fully invested in expressing my voice - no external influences.

It started with Covid and health, but expanded into many other areas—climate, money, politics, mind control, propaganda, human rights, and more. Even on October 7th I spoke out about what many people felt but didn’t dare say. For that, too, I was criticized by some, but received viral recognition and appreciation by many others.

A year and a half ago, I met Mattias Desmet at a conference in the UK and invited him to come to Israel to speak at my conference. He agreed, and after a year’s delay due to the war, my dream came true a week ago. The auditorium was full, the energies were high, and Desmet honored us with his presence and wisdom.

My 45-minutes presentation covered the way in which the new world order wishes to manifest itself into our lives. I gave a macro review of various global trends which we should pay attention to, focusing on Agenda 2030, health, climate, money, food/farming, surveillance state, smart cities, C40, as well as different cultural, social and psychological signs of our time, shaping public opinions, sentiments & narratives.

Mattias spoke about mass formation, the power and antidote of sincere speech, propaganda as the organizing principle for society and rise of totalitarianism.

After the presentations and lectures, we sat down for a heartfelt conversation in which I asked him tough questions, some relevant to the audience as Israelis and others as humans—seeking to balance and interpret body, mind, and soul. It was a fascinating discussion, an emotional evening in a world-class production, and many smiling faces experiencing a moment of relief, hope, connection, love, and openness.

May we continue to remain open to learning, recognize that we always have blind spots, accept them humbly when they’re revealed, and continue practicing honesty and vulnerability with ourselves and others to allow connection and love to thrive.

Thank you to the unique, humane Mattias Desmet, who reminds me how important it is to balance knowledge with spiritual and mental work.

Thank you to the audience, the wonderful people who joined this magical evening. It wasn’t about me. It was about the people and for the people.



It’s my mission to keep expressing my voice, and you, who listen and receive it, move me deeply. Thank you for being the light at the forefront, especially when life is chaotic and complex.

With love,

Efrat

Watch our latest episode:

Follow me:

Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:



►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the latest episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Join me on these upcoming events:

Special offers:



►► Enjoy the Little HODLer products - code EFRAT for 10% off

►► Get 10% off on all books, inc. “Bitcoin: The Inverse of Clown World” - use code EFRAT