I’ve been living out of a suitcase for the past couple of years. Bali, Australia, El Salvador, Vietnam and I just returned from a European roadshow. This lifestyle is a deliberate choice. I want to find the next place I could live in, and I tour the world to scout for it, while speaking at conferences and recording my podcast on the go.

For me, having options is key, it’s the winning strategy. I position myself so that no single government holds all the cards on my life.

We live in a world where governments can freeze your bank account, restrict your movement, inflate your savings into dust, and decide, overnight, what you’re allowed to do with your own money. I’ve seen it happen. I’ve reported on it. And I decided I don’t want it to happen to me too.

My own Plan B is being formed over the past few years: second citizenships/residencies, offshore accounts. The ability to pick up and go if and when things get too crazy.

The good news? You don’t need to be ultra-wealthy to do this. You need information, a bit of courage, and the right people to guide you.

That’s why I want to point you to this free report about this topic.

Want a Plan B? Here’s Where to Start

Most people sense that something is shifting: governments overreaching, currencies inflating, freedoms narrowing. Fewer people know what to actually do about it.

Expat Money, founded by Mikkel Thorup, is one of the most practical resources available for anyone serious about building a life with more options and less dependence on any single government. Mikkel has lived in nine countries, visited over 110, and owns real estate in ten. His consultancy helps clients legally reduce their tax burden, obtain second residencies and citizenships, and invest internationally, including in real estate.

The core concept is “flag planting”, diversifying your passport, residency, banking, and lifestyle across multiple jurisdictions. The goal is not to run from anything, but to position yourself so no single government can hold your life hostage.

What you get from downloading Expat Money’s free special report:

Five ways to get a second passport, including one that’s almost never talked about

The best second citizenship programs available, and how to acquire one instantly

What different visas do, and how to choose the right one for your family

What to expect to pay, and how to stay within budget

Which countries actually get you closer to your freedom goals

How a Plan-B residency can act as political insurance for your family

If you’ve been sitting on the idea of a Plan B: a second passport, a residency abroad, a structure that protects your savings, this is the practical entry point. Freedom is something you build, one jurisdiction at a time.

Start here: expatmoney.com/efrat, download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B.

And watch my episode with Mikkel, a fascinating conversation:

Keep exploring & preparing for rainy days…

Efrat ♥️

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