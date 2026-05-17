There is a particular kind of cowardice dressed up in respectable clothes. It wears the face of politeness. Of staying in your lane. Of not wanting to cause trouble, not wanting to lose friends, not wanting to be the one who makes things awkward at the dinner table.

And it’s destroying us.

I’ve watched people witness fraud and say nothing. I’ve watched professionals nod along to policies they knew were wrong. I’ve watched entire communities look away while their neighbors were being crushed, by corrupt systems, by captured institutions, by outright lies dressed up as public health, public safety, public good. The machinery of control doesn’t just rely on enforcers. It relies on bystanders. It needs your silence. It counts on it.

Simon & Garfunkel wrote about this in 1964. “Silence like a cancer grows” - four words that have aged into prophecy. They were writing about a society so seduced by comfort and spectacle that it had forgotten how to speak. How to really speak. Not perform, not signal, not post, but stand up, tell the truth, and accept the consequences.

That was sixty years ago. Look around.

We are living through a period of coordinated, institutionalized deception on a scale most people still can’t bring themselves to name out loud. The financial system is built on debt that can never be repaid. The health system spent years prioritizing compliance over care and turning sickness into a business model. Governments surveil their own populations and call it safety. Platforms silence doctors, journalists, and ordinary people and call it moderation and safety. And most people, educated, decent, well-meaning people, said nothing. Some because they are scared. Some because they genuinely don’t know. And some because knowing is uncomfortable, and comfort is addictive.

Silence is never neutral. Every time a person who knows the truth chooses not to say it, they hand a little more power to the people who are lying. Every time someone watches something wrong happen and looks away, they make it easier for it to happen again. The absence of resistance is a form of consent, whether we intend it that way or not.

What we need right now, urgently, are people willing to be inconvenient. Willing to be unpopular. Willing to lose something. Whistleblowers. Truth-tellers. The colleague who won’t sign off on the report they know is falsified. The doctor who won’t prescribe what they know is harmful. The journalist who won’t kill the story. The ordinary person who refuses to pretend they didn’t see what they saw, who won’t turn a blind eye to violence, war crimes, and the extortion of fellow human beings.

This is a call for courage, the specific, unglamorous kind that shows up in small moments: the email you send anyway, the question you ask in the meeting, the post you publish knowing half your audience will push back.

Freedom and dignity are preserved by people. By individuals who decide that their integrity is worth more than their comfort, and that the future they want to live in is worth building, even when building it is hard.

Silence is a choice. And every day it continues, it compounds.

In the song (below) Paul Simon warns the crowd and tries to reach them, but his words fall like silent raindrops into empty wells. That image has stayed with me. Because that’s what it feels like to speak when most people are afraid to join, or aren’t ready to hear. And yet the speaking still matters. It plants something.

“Fools” said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you”

But my words like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

Every generation gets a moment where silence becomes a verdict. This is ours.

Listen to this remake by Disturbed.

“The Sound of Silence”

Paul Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, 1964.

Hello darkness, my old friend

I’ve come to talk with you again

Because a vision softly creeping

Left its seeds while I was sleeping

And the vision that was planted in my brain

Still remains

Within the sound of silence

In restless dreams I walked alone

Narrow streets of cobblestone

‘Neath the halo of a street lamp

I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light

That split the night

And touched the sound of silence

And in the naked light I saw

Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking

People hearing without listening

People writing songs that voices never share

No one dared

Disturb the sound of silence

“Fools” said I, “You do not know

Silence like a cancer grows

Hear my words that I might teach you

Take my arms that I might reach you”

But my words like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence

And the people bowed and prayed

To the neon god they made

And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, “The words of the prophets

Are written on the subway walls

And tenement halls

And whispered in the sounds of silence”

Source: LyricFind

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