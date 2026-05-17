The Sound of Silence Is Killing Us
There is a particular kind of cowardice dressed up in respectable clothes. It wears the face of politeness. Of staying in your lane. Of not wanting to cause trouble, not wanting to lose friends, not wanting to be the one who makes things awkward at the dinner table.
And it’s destroying us.
I’ve watched people witness fraud and say nothing. I’ve watched professionals nod along to policies they knew were wrong. I’ve watched entire communities look away while their neighbors were being crushed, by corrupt systems, by captured institutions, by outright lies dressed up as public health, public safety, public good. The machinery of control doesn’t just rely on enforcers. It relies on bystanders. It needs your silence. It counts on it.
Simon & Garfunkel wrote about this in 1964. “Silence like a cancer grows” - four words that have aged into prophecy. They were writing about a society so seduced by comfort and spectacle that it had forgotten how to speak. How to really speak. Not perform, not signal, not post, but stand up, tell the truth, and accept the consequences.
That was sixty years ago. Look around.
We are living through a period of coordinated, institutionalized deception on a scale most people still can’t bring themselves to name out loud. The financial system is built on debt that can never be repaid. The health system spent years prioritizing compliance over care and turning sickness into a business model. Governments surveil their own populations and call it safety. Platforms silence doctors, journalists, and ordinary people and call it moderation and safety. And most people, educated, decent, well-meaning people, said nothing. Some because they are scared. Some because they genuinely don’t know. And some because knowing is uncomfortable, and comfort is addictive.
Silence is never neutral. Every time a person who knows the truth chooses not to say it, they hand a little more power to the people who are lying. Every time someone watches something wrong happen and looks away, they make it easier for it to happen again. The absence of resistance is a form of consent, whether we intend it that way or not.
What we need right now, urgently, are people willing to be inconvenient. Willing to be unpopular. Willing to lose something. Whistleblowers. Truth-tellers. The colleague who won’t sign off on the report they know is falsified. The doctor who won’t prescribe what they know is harmful. The journalist who won’t kill the story. The ordinary person who refuses to pretend they didn’t see what they saw, who won’t turn a blind eye to violence, war crimes, and the extortion of fellow human beings.
This is a call for courage, the specific, unglamorous kind that shows up in small moments: the email you send anyway, the question you ask in the meeting, the post you publish knowing half your audience will push back.
Freedom and dignity are preserved by people. By individuals who decide that their integrity is worth more than their comfort, and that the future they want to live in is worth building, even when building it is hard.
Silence is a choice. And every day it continues, it compounds.
In the song (below) Paul Simon warns the crowd and tries to reach them, but his words fall like silent raindrops into empty wells. That image has stayed with me. Because that’s what it feels like to speak when most people are afraid to join, or aren’t ready to hear. And yet the speaking still matters. It plants something.
“Fools” said I, “You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you”
But my words like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
Every generation gets a moment where silence becomes a verdict. This is ours.
Listen to this remake by Disturbed.
“The Sound of Silence”
Paul Simon, Simon & Garfunkel, 1964.
Hello darkness, my old friend
I’ve come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains
Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
‘Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp
When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of silence
And in the naked light I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more
People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never share
No one dared
Disturb the sound of silence
“Fools” said I, “You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you”
But my words like silent raindrops fell
And echoed in the wells of silence
And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming
And the sign said, “The words of the prophets
Are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sounds of silence”
Source: LyricFind
Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.
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You are correct and we all need to be braver. Thanks
Very well said and poignant for me to hear this morning. Not sharing what we know to be true does harm to ourselves as well as self-suppression/self-censorship is ultimately a result of the demoralization campaign that the disembodied voices of "authority" impose on a daily basis. While the emperor has no clothes and the wizard behind the curtain is a feeble phony, I have come to terms with picking my spots and trying not to have expectations in terms of reaching people because individuals truly have to be primed and ready to hear what they've spent decades blocking out or never noticing. It's a continual learning curve for all of us. Thank you for your words.