You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

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Sandra Raymond's avatar
Sandra Raymond
12h

You are correct and we all need to be braver. Thanks

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1 reply by Efrat Fenigson
Bradley Lewis's avatar
Bradley Lewis
6h

Very well said and poignant for me to hear this morning. Not sharing what we know to be true does harm to ourselves as well as self-suppression/self-censorship is ultimately a result of the demoralization campaign that the disembodied voices of "authority" impose on a daily basis. While the emperor has no clothes and the wizard behind the curtain is a feeble phony, I have come to terms with picking my spots and trying not to have expectations in terms of reaching people because individuals truly have to be primed and ready to hear what they've spent decades blocking out or never noticing. It's a continual learning curve for all of us. Thank you for your words.

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