Canada's Captured Government & the Fight for Alberta - Dave Bradley | Ep. 150

Dave Bradley is a Bitcoin OG and entrepreneur based in Calgary, Alberta. He co-founded Bull Bitcoin, and helped take Bitcoin Well public. He’s an outspoken advocate for Alberta independence, arguing that the breakup of the Canadian confederation and Bitcoin are two expressions of the same underlying shift toward sovereignty and jurisdictional competition. In this conversation, Dave lays out the case for Alberta seceding from Canada and Bitcoin's role in opting out of failing systems.

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

Follow Dave: Twitter | Dave’s website

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Takeaways:

A government that stops fearing its own people has stopped governing and started extracting. When the incentive to maintain public trust disappears, what remains is simple predation dressed up in bureaucratic language.

Real power today isn’t concentrated by armies anymore, it’s distributed by asymmetric tools. Once a rice farmer with a rifle can outlast a superpower’s military, and a Bitcoiner can move his savings past any border with a seed phrase, the old math of who gets to rule quietly stops working.

A concrete pad worth $12,000 becoming a $600 million government lease is what happens when a system has never once been forced to answer for its behavior. Corruption doesn’t need to hide when there are no consequences waiting on the other side.

Pain, not persuasion, is what finally breaks the spell of national identity (for some). People stay loyal to systems that fail them right up until the failure lands in their own kitchen, at which point ideology gives way to survival instinct.

Wealth follows freedom, and freedom follows the people willing to build somewhere it still exists. Alberta didn’t attract Bitcoin custodians and miners by accident, it attracted them because a place still had room for the property rights capital requires.

Regulation applied honestly ends up revealing which institutions never actually wanted to follow their own rules. The companies that hand over customer data without a court order were protecting their own convenience, not their customers.

Younger generations don’t need to be persuaded by ideology when the math of their own lives already tells the truth. A twenty-two-year-old who can’t get a first job doesn’t need a lecture on economics, he needs someone to explain why the door is locked.

Bitcoin functions as the exit that makes every other negotiation possible. Knowing you can always opt out changes the posture you bring to fighting for change from within, because desperation stops being the only option left on the table.

The most radical act available to an ordinary person right now might be opting out quietly rather than fighting loudly. Moving your money, your business, or your family somewhere freer (for those to choose to move and not stay and fight) starves a failing system of the resource base it depends on, in a way no protest ever could.

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Get 15% off “Born To Be Free” all-natural, tallow-based skincare products on a bitcoin standard, using code EFRAT: https://oshi.link/1nvZYq

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off