Decentralized Montessori Education for the Sovereign Generation - Mercedes Gil Hernández | Ep. 146

Mercedes Gil Hernández is the founder and director of Montessori British School, a hybrid school offering on-site, virtual, and residential education. She spent years working in international banking before a growing concern about widespread financial illiteracy pushed her toward education. She discovered Maria Montessori's philosophy of independence and autonomy and built a school around it, starting as a traditional Montessori program in Spain before evolving into a fully personalized, flexible model where no two students share a timetable. In this conversation, we discuss about why she built her school from scratch rather than work within the existing system, how Montessori's principles of self-directed learning let her draw a direct line to Bitcoin's ethos of self-custody and independence, why she got the British accreditation after refusing to restrict families' freedom to travel, and why she believes the most overlooked investment is the next generation.

Please like, comment, share & follow — to help me beat the suppressing algo’s. Thx!

Follow Mercedes: LinkedIn | Montessori’s Instagram | Montessori’s website

— Support my work —

I was recently banned from Stripe, so I cannot have paid memberships on Substack… but there’s always another way! Click here to support me!

Takeaways:

Most people are never taught how to be economically independent, and that gap doesn’t disappear with age or income. Adults sign decades-long mortgages without understanding what they’re agreeing to, the same way they were never taught to question anything else handed to them by an institution that benefits from their compliance.

Building something new is often easier than trying to fix something broken from the inside. Trying to retrofit freedom into a system that was never designed for it is like trying to put wings on a freight train. At some point you have to start from scratch.

Montessori and Bitcoin are answering the same question from two different directions. Both are built on the idea that you don’t need external validation, a central authority, or someone else’s permission to know your own value.

Personalization at scale isn’t a contradiction if you’re willing to give up the idea that everyone has to move at the same pace. A school where no two students share a timetable sounds revolutionary but it is reality for Mercedes.

Children are treated as a side conversation in almost every major economic and technological shift, even though they’re the ones who will live with the consequences the longest. Every adult in the room has children around them whether or not they have their own, and that makes the responsibility to model good decisions collective, not optional.

Sometimes the version of a system that gets taken away from you turns out to be worse than the one you build in its place. Losing Spanish accreditation simply removed the dependency on an authority that was never fully aligned with the mission anyway.

Kids are absorbing the architecture of the future faster than the adults around them can keep up with..

Maria Montessori built an entire educational philosophy out of a public health insight: you can’t legislate or punish your way into good outcomes, you have to educate people before the crisis, not manage them after it. The same logic applies to financial literacy and to Bitcoin adoption.

If you want an idea to actually take root in a culture, you don’t convince the adults first, you teach the children and let them bring it home. A child who understands self-custody becomes the reason their parents finally pay attention.

Connect with me:

Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Nostr | My podcast | All other links

Sponsors:

Expat Money

→ Download the free report on second citizenships & setting up a plan B in another country with Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/efrat

Watch my episode with Mikkel for more:

Ledn

→ Access liquidity without selling your Bitcoin, get 0.25% off your first loan: https://ledn.io/Efrat

Trezor

→ Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories, with a 5% discount, using my code at checkout (get my discount code from the episode - yep, you’ll have to watch it)

Abundant Mines

→ Have you tried mining bitcoin? Stack sats directly to your wallet while saving on taxes with Abundant Mines. A month of free hosting for my followers:

Special offers:

→ Join me at any of these conferences or events:

→ Get 10% off on Augmented NAC to detox the Spike protein, using the code: YCXKQDK2, and this link. (Please note, this is not medical advice and you should consult your MD). Watch the episode with Tina below.

→ Watch “New Totalitarian Order” conference with Prof. Mattias Desmet & Efrat - use code EFRAT for 10% off