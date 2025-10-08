OCT. 7 - Did they know and allow it?

Two years after, Israel still bombs Gaza, hostages still captive, human lives still don’t matter.
Here’s a recap of Oct. 7th related resources, and what has been revealed since.
Evidence revealed since Oct. 7th
July 2025:
March 2024 (full interview here):
Recap from my reporting
First video from Oct. 7th 2023:
Second video, Oct. 8th 2023:
Oct. 11th, 2023 on the Dark Horse podcast with Bret Weinstein:
Nov. 7th, 2023 on human rights violations post Oct. 7th:
An interview on blckbx TV in The Netherlands:
Interview with Maya Alper - Oct. 7 survivor:
Interview with Lino Hermesh - his brother murdered on Oct. 7:
I’m praying for peace, health and prosperity.
Efrat
