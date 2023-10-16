I ask inconvenient questions that not many want to ask. I’m asking them for those who can’t, those who may not have a voice, and for all Israelis who need to feel safe, and need to know how to rearrange and regroup in light of this war.



I personally know families and friends who are burying their loved ones or their loved ones are still missing. This is a tragic time.

This interview was challenging for me. While it was the most sophisticated interview I ever had, it was not easy to touch on the subjects we touched on, especially in such turbulent times. Bret is simply amazing, such a sharp, deep thinker, while also compassionate and emotional.

With about 2.5 million views so far, we received lots of great feedback on it, and sadly, as always, there is a tiny group of people who decided to slander me and my reputation right after this interview in an Ad-hominem attack. Their attack lacked substance and was personal and defamatory. I guess it’s too hard for people, once again, as during Covid, to accept questioning of the government or state institutions, and point to larger global powers that may have motives to play us all as pawns on their global chess board.

The victims of the Oct. 7th atrocities are my fellow Israelis, and across the border - innocent Palestinians (not Hamas of course, which is a terrorist organization). I will not be silenced when people are being sacrificed, and all mainstream media and governments are asking us to do is pick a side.

Do we really need to pick sides all the time? Of course we want and need to protect ourselves. But we can also try to hold a more complex situation of protecting ourselves, while calling to protect other human lives and be responsible, transparent and truthful. As my friend Dr. Ahmad Malik says:

“It's not about whether you are on team Israel or team Palestine.

There is, in fact, a 3rd option, team humanity.”



Short clips from the interview on Bret's Twitter:

