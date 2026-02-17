Digital Tyranny or ‘Child Safety’? 😵 | On Spectator TV Australia

I had the honor of being hosted by Alexandra Marshall on Spectator TV Australia to discuss:

“When Australia's Under 16 social media ban started locking adult political writers out of Substack - it was just the beginning...

Why is the 'laid back colony' of Australia leading the world in the UN digital censorship revolution?

Governments across the West have been the largest source of misinformation and disinformation when it comes to Climate Change Health, Gender and Culture.

Most cannot define a woman, let alone fact-check science.

So, is this about child protection - or is it about politics?”

Read the article on Spectator Australia, and watch the full interview:

And don't forget the origins of this new global censorship campaign:





