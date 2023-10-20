"You're The Voice" Ep. 11: Maya Alper, a Nova Festival Massacre Survivor

🎙️ My guest today is Maya Alper: a courageous, inspirational survivor of the Nova Festival massacre.

On Oct. 7, 2023, Maya was working at the Nova Festival when the massacre began by Hamas terrorists. She ran for her life and was hiding inside a bush for 6 hours till she was rescued. Maya published a viral post on Facebook days after the massacre, in which she shared her tremendous powers to handle the atrocity and draw hope - through the most important meditation of her life. This is Maya’s story.

Maya’s viral FB post: https://bit.ly/3Flxbbw

