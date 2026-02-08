Substack Locked Me Out, For My Safety Of Course

Hey friends,

This is a story in 3 parts.

It has a happy ending. sort of. watch the videos to understand more.

Part 1:

I’m locked out

Substack locked me out of my blog for 3 weeks due to Australia’s “online safety act”, which is a self-imposed limitation, not obliged by law.

Watch to understand what happened:

Or watch on X, where it went viral (167K views to date):

Part 2:

I’m released from digital prison

The social media pressure, plus some good folks behind the scenes that sent my story to US government officials - probably worked, becuse finally after 3 weeks my account access have been restored and the annoying pop-up was gone. Watch:

P.s. want to learn more about Nostr? check out this thread.

Part 3:

Holy crap, I'm on Sky News Australia!

My story was featured this morning on the 'Outsiders' show by Rowan Dean. What an appropriate show name for me :)

I know Rowan from X, he's switched on and daring!

I hope this helps open up some eyes.

The world is watching, as we encounter the forks of control vs. freedom.

P.s. “You’re The Voice” on an actual mainstream TV channel was not on my 2026 bucket list 😅 I swear.

Unfortunately due to this story, my days here on Substack are numbered. It’s annoying cuz I really liked it here. It’s a good platform. Or at least it was good, till I bumped into the harsh truth about it. I am working on my migration plan to other decentralized, open-source technologies that will support me and will not censor me. See part 2 for details.

What are you taking away from this story? tell me in the comments.

Keep standing for what you believe in!

Have a great day,

Efrat ♥️

