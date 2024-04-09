"Is It Safe To Be An Anti-Establishment Journalist In Israel?" - A Recent Interview
I was interviewed for Lewis Brackpool's podcast, providing my perspective on life in Israel post-Oct. 7th, on holding complex views, and I shared new information about Oct. 7th.
This interview was not easy for me. My views and opinions are not mainstream nor popular, and I’m ok with that. I bring to light what I think is important, despite the criticism. I hope you get value out of this conversation.
We discussed:
New information on Oct. 7th event, and why Efrat’s video on questioning the intelligence system went viral.
Is it safe to be an anti-establishment journalist in Israel?
Is the term "antisemitism" being used by some to shut down criticism of Israel's policy decisions?
00:00 - 01:26 Coming Up
01:26 - 03:23 Efrat Fenigson Introduction
03:23 - 11:28 Opening Thoughts
11:28 - 17:30 Experience In the Israeli Military & Previous Work In Israel
17:30 - 27:06 Journalism & Free Speech/Press In Israel
27:06 - 43:58 Is The Term "Antisemitism" Being Used To Just Shut Down Criticism?
43:58 - 47:46 Should Someone Go To Prison For Being "Hateful"?
47:46 - 1:20:33 Efrat's Questions Surrounding Oct 7th
This episode is also on Spotify:
Followon Substack or Twitter:
Affiliations & Partners
►► Get your TREZOR wallet & accessories online
►► Join me at BTC Prague with 10% off tickets (code EFRAT)
►► Join me at Bitcoin Nashville with 10% off tickets (code BTCIL)
►► Join me at Mallorca Blockchain Days with 50 euro off tickets (code efrat)
Please follow me
Twitter | Telegram | YouTube | Instagram | My podcast | All other links
— Support my work —
Sign up as a paying subscriber if you wish to support my work.
You can also use “buy me a coffee” for a 1-time support,
or a monthly support. Support with Bitcoin here.
Thank you!
‘You're The Voice’ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts, subscribe for free, or consider becoming a paid subscriber to help fund my work.
Efrat,
Here is the song of your Substack!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xM4-jzLpqtA
Itzik Danino, Mayor of the city of Ofakim. Video originally posted on January 16. Time and place of speech are unknown to me.
English transcript:
Terrorists in Okafim. Squads of terrorists in Ofakim. Police...all the police of Ofakim are at the terrible nature party in Re'im. There is no army, no security forces. I make a call to the Foreign Minister, who is in the Security Cabinet, to Eli Cohen. Then he tells me, “I'm handling it in front of the National Security Council.”
I understand from this answer that this is not the solution that I'm looking for. This is not the response that we're looking for.
So then I make a call to the Security Minister, to Yoav Galant, also a little before 7 in the morning. Then I say to him...I'd already regained my composure, and I also understood what I was seeking from him. Then I say to him, “Minister, in these very moments there are squads of terrorists in the city of Ofakim, passing from house to house, and murdering my residents. If there won't be a helicopter here within a half hour, they will slaughter the city.”
Then you hear a wireless silence of twenty, thirty seconds, which seems like forever. You're waiting for an answer, and then he says to you, “I'm handling it.”
In those moments I feel that I succeeded to make a significant move to rescue my residents. This is a moment of lifting of the spirit during such a difficult and painful event.
I wait a half hour, and then I call him again, and I say to him, “Minister, I don't hear helicopters. I don't hear the rescue force.”
So he says to me, “I'm handling it.”
The first soldier who reached Ofakim was at 2 in the afternoon. https://rumble.com/v4oewz0-mayor-of-ofakim-tells-shocked-audience-about-betrayal-on-oct-7.html