🇮🇱 Israel-Hamas War - 2nd Update

Oct. 8th, 2023, This is Efrat Fenigson, and I’m here to share a second update from Israel-Hamas War which started yesterday.

Any financial support I will receive on these updates I will forward to the people of Israel that are in need or have been evacuated from their homes. Please support here or with Bitcoin here .

The general situation in Israel is very hard to digest. It’s a mix of Confusion, frustration, fear, shock, hatred, and lots of sadness and anxiety - over murdered loved ones and missing people, some of which were taken hostage, in the most brutal ways one can imagine.

The footage surfacing on social media are highly disturbing and hard to comprehend, they trigger trauma and often times people discover their missing loved ones in one of those videos or photos.



Tonight on Israel's channel 12 - MSM, they reported that a Hamas soldier that was captured said: “we prepared for over a year, the demonstrations in Israel encouraged us. It’s been 5 hours till (Israel) started shooting at us. We were all set up with 1,000 soldiers, we created 15 breaches in the border fence. We were surprised / shocked that IDF is not waiting for us”.



3 weeks ago, the reporter Zvi Yehezkeli - an expert on Arab matters and Hamas - showed that Hamas published video materials of their exact plan to penetrate and attack Israel, asking, like me - where is the Israeli intelligence? He also calls this surprise attack “bigger than Yom Kippur war”.

Some numbers and details: Today, envelope villages were being evacuated, many villages were ruined and burnt to the ground.

There were a few IDF naval operations to take down breeches from the sea of both Hamas and Islamic Gihad forces.

Hundreds of points were attacked by the IDF in Gaza today, including one tunnel.

The Israeli death toll is growing - with 700 deaths, recent reports talking about 800-1000.

More than 2100 people are injured - 300 severely injured. 280 are missing.

More than 100 people were kidnapped - including mums with babies, kids, old people and of course young men and women. Apparently amongst the kidnapped there are a few American citizens.

Amongst the dead are 57 Israeli soldiers.

Over 400 terrorists were killed so far.

The Israeli mainstream media is also sharing with us today that each day of war costs us tax payers 25-40m dollars- which is a future hit in GDP.



I mentioned the outdoor party yesterday, which had no less than 5,000 young people celebrating in nature. This event was horrifying as young adults were ambushed and slaughtered by the Hamas Terrorists. Some managed to escape by running in the fields and finding a hiding place, some were captured, tortured - we know of some young women that were raped - and later taken hostage.

Many of these young adults are missing and their families are going crazy.



Let's look at another angle related to weapons: about 3 years ago, the IDF started a process of taking back weapons from people living in the Gaza envelope villages, under the excuse that these weapons are being stolen. A certain allowance of permitted weapons for each village was granted, which created even more anxiety and distrust amongst the citizens, who wish to protect themselves.



Next, let's talk about the IDF human observers - their role is to be the eyes on the border fence. The IDF also operates many advanced weapon systems to take down anything coming close to the fence. But nothing was triggered. Questions are raised on what happened to the observers? Horrible rumors said they were taken down as the first step by the terrorists, others say they did report the breeches, but the forces were not present to act on it.

Where were the forces? the Gaza Division was moved to the Judea and Samaria area. Entire battalions, some of the most professional in the IDF, were moved from the Gaza Strip to secure illegal outposts in Samaria and secure an MP in Hawara - a Palestinian village.

Retired General Yitzhak Brik said that 'Gadi Eisenkot - a former IDF Chief of General Staff - fought to hide his report on the IDF's unpreparedness for war'. Brik said in April this year - and many times before- that Israel is not ready for an all-out war and laid the reasons.



Up north, in the border with Lebanon, there were rockets fired today by Hezbollah to Israel towns. Citizens were called to evacuate their homes. This north front is next in the predicted line of attack.



And lastly a point about Iran Hamas spokesman told the BBC that Hamas received support from Iran for its surprise attacks on Israel. Iran has publicly praised the attacks.

Criticism on the Biden admin for unfreezing $6 billion dollars last month, allegedly for humanitarian aid, but the Iranian president explicitly said that they’ll use this money which is theirs for whatever they see fit.

