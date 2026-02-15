You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

You're The Voice | by Efrat Fenigson

UN Agenda 2030, Age Verification & Digital ID | On Roxom TV

Also Pam Bondi, Epstein & bitcoin and more...
Feb 15, 2026

I’ve joined Susie Violet Ward on Roxom TV to discuss big tech’s age verification and censorship, digital IDs, surveillance tech and reality, Pam Bondi, Epstein & bitcoin, and more.

Full interview (pardon them for writing 2040 and not 2030, and making me look 10 years older! LOL):

Here’s another clip, about Pam Bondi and what she revealed with her near-nervous breakdown reaction:

What are you taking away from this? tell me in the comments.

Keep breathing and stay centered,

Efrat ♥️

