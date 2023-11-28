"You're The Voice" Ep. 14: Lino Hermesh

🎙️ My guest today is Lino Hermesh. Lino is the brother of Omer Hermesh, who was murdered on Oct. 7th in the village of Kfar Aza, where the rest of his family miraculously survived. Lino is an inspiration, and so was Omer.

This is a very tough episode to release. It’s also one of the most important conversations I ever had. Lino and I created a space in which we courageously stare in Evil’s eyes, unravelling the blanket of pain, grief and sorrow, while wrapping ourselves in its sadness, to discover we can always choose who we are in the face of darkness. Who we are in the face of anger and sorrow. How can we hold very complex situations and keep an open heart.

I hope you’ll get value from this episode. If you did, please let us know in the comments, it reinforces my guests when I show them your supportive feedback.

The episode is now on YouTube, Twitter, Spotify, Fountain and more:

Watch Lino's eulogy for Omer on ⁠⁠YouTube⁠⁠ | ⁠⁠Twitter⁠⁠ | Substack

Omer Hermesh, the Boy Pointing at the Naked King November 26, 2023 Eulogy for Omer Hermesh, by his Brother Lino Hermesh 30 days to Omer’s Death, Nov. 17th 2023 “Hamas suffered a heavy blow”. This was one of Omer's favorite clichés. If it was up to me or him - that was the sentence we would have engraved on his tombstone. Read full story

Lino’s ⁠⁠Facebook⁠⁠ post about Omer | ⁠Lino’s website⁠⁠

We talked about:

00:00 - Intro

01:20 - Lino’s eulogy for his brother, Omer.

19:00 - Being in the unknown in a complicated reality

24:30 - States of victimhood, history repeating, in this together

27:50 - Good & evil, light & shadow. How to handle the dark side?

32:30 - Revenge, compassion, shock doctrine

34:40 - The boat of suffering - by design?

37:40 - Who is the enemy?

41:10 - Role of media - the Truman show

47:00 - Perception of politicians

48:30 - People are holding it together, what is our role?

51:00 - A message of hope

55:00 - Song by Nessi Gomes, Lino’s wife: “As You Will (Hine Ani)”

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