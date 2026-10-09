Image: IDF spokesperson

An intelligence analyst in Unit 8200, identified only as Senior Master Sergeant V., has finally been honored by the IDF Chief of Staff, three years after the attack she tried to stop. She got a certificate during a special ceremony, and the officers who overruled her got no reported dismissals or any other consequences, just more internal probes and "learning days," while accountability waits on a state commission that doesn't yet exist.

Long before October 7, V. noticed that Hamas training drills closely followed “Jericho Wall,” Hamas’s blueprint for a cross-border raid, a document she had translated into Hebrew herself. From as early as April 2022 she raised the alarm again and again, warning that the plan had moved from theory to operational readiness. Commanders dismissed it as Hamas “force-building.”

In July 2023, she described a drill in which Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces rehearsed the raid in front of senior Hamas figures: shooting down a fighter jet and two helicopters, then seizing a kibbutz and a military college with orders to kill every cadet. That September, her commander used a visit by senior Southern Command officers to warn about the plan as well.

Days before the attack, she went further: Israel’s intelligence sources, she cautioned, might not deliver a warning in time. She also flagged that about 90% of the material had received only a preliminary listen, likely due to manpower shortages. Her pressure led the Gaza Division to hold a discussion on the raid warning on September 26, one she was NOT invited to. Other analysts read the same picture as routine training, and their view won.

Nobody acted then. But now, the military is praising her. Speaking on Oct. 4, 2026, the Chief of Staff described her as “a clear example of intellectual courage and professionalism,” adding that the IDF cannot allow critical thinking to be silenced. In the same speech, he urged commanders not to dwell on the October 7 probes but to learn and move forward.

The Gaza Division’s intelligence officer on October 7, Lt. Col. Arie Amidror, was cleared for publication by name only this month. The October Council, representing survivors, released hostages and bereaved families, says he ignored a long line of warnings, V.’s above all, and must face a state commission of inquiry after the elections.

V. was one of several women on the Gaza front whose warnings went unheard.

Read more on Ynet, here.

The observers warned, the commanders ignored

As reported on Nov. 2023 by @N12News, the female observers manning the Gaza border lookouts were also ignored and dismissed by their commanders.

"I don’t want to hear again about this nonsense. If you continue to harass, you will be brought to trial." — senior IDF commander in response to the observers’ warnings.

Testimonies about early warning signs of the Oct. 7 attack exist. Amongst them, are testimonies related to the observers, who felt they weren't being listened to, that what they saw wasn't being taken into account. Some of them decided to report to one of the senior commanders in their division, and this was the response they received: "I don't want to hear about these nonsense again. If you bother me again with these things, you will face trial."

Because of the locations of their bases, the observers were among the first Israelis that Hamas reached on Oct. 7.

16 unarmed female observers lost their lives as a result of October 7.

7 were kidnapped and taken to Gaza as hostages (of the latter, one was killed in captivity, one was rescued by the IDF and the remaining five were released after over 470 days in captivity during a ceasefire and hostage deal).

The BBC covered the female observers unit in length in this piece from January 2024.

Source: BBC

My bottom line, 3 years later

No real accountability for Oct. 7. No justice served.

Despite ample variety of evidence, no real investigation conducted and no one held responsible. Instead, all the Israeli political “heroes” are running to elections, gaslighting and convincing upset Israelis that once again, democracy will be the solution for everything.



My message today is exactly the same as on Oct. 7, 2023:

No one is coming to save you.

Efrat

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